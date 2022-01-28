ROSELAND — Oakley Rosno’s 37 points tied a school record, but more importantly, lifted Silver Lake to a 59-43 win over Lawrence-Nelson Friday night.
The senior poured in 21 of those points, including six of seven free throws, in the fourth quarter to hold off a fierce comeback attempt from the Raiders.
Silver Lake led by as much as 23 points in the first half, thanks to a 21-point scoring burst in the second quarter as the team sunk five 3s in the quarter and eight in the first half. Rosno, Keaton Karr, Jake Knehans and Casey Conway all hit three treys apiece in the half as the Mustangs grabbed a 34-15 lead at the half.
But Lawrence-Nelson made some adjustments at halftime and used a height advantage to outscore the Mustangs 16-4 in the third quarter. The offensive charge was paced by 6-foot-4 sophomore Logan Ostdiek and 6-2 senior Logan Menke, who scored six points each in the stanza. The Raiders trailed by just seven, 38-31, after three quarters.
“They made some adjustments at halftime and fortunately, we countered with our own in the fourth quarter,” Silver Lake Coach Todd Rosno.
The Raiders’ charge continued well into the fourth quarter as Ostdiek and Menke helped their team to within five points four different times in the first three minutes. A 3-pointer by Krayton Kucera at the five-minute mark made the score 45-40.
But Rosno hit a pair of free throws, then followed with a steal and a layup to push the lead back to nine just a minute later. After a Mustang time out, the Raiders only scored one more time when Clay Williams hit a 3 with 1:20 left.
Rosno scored on almost every Silver Lake possession to close the game with a 16-point win.
“We needed someone to really battle when things got tight and that’s exactly what (Oakley) did,” Todd Rosno said of his senior son. “He works so hard on his craft and puts in a lot of time. That’s why he hit shots when we needed them. Credit his teammates too, for recognizing that and helping put him in a position to score.”
Silver Lake won’t have a lot of time to celebrate the victory as the Mustangs will meet Lawrence-Nelson again on Tuesday in the team’s conference tournament.
“Even though we’re undersized, we usually don’t get beat often on the boards, but we did tonight,” he said. “We were caught out of position and just got out-hustled at times. We will take a look at that.”
Lawrence-Nelson grabbed 31 rebounds, while the smaller Mustangs pulled down 21. Osdiek led with 11 rebounds, and also scored 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field. The Raiders had 11 offensive rebounds on the night.
Knehans paced the Mustangs with seven rebounds. Oakley Rosno hit 12 of 21 from the field, including 5-of-9 three-pointers and 9-of-11 from the line.L-N.......................4 11 16 12 — 43
SL.........................13 21 4 21 — 59
L-N (43)
Bargen 0-2 2-2 2, Kucera 3-13 2-2 9, Ostdiek 7-8 3-7 17, Menke 3-8 1-3 8, Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Janda 2-2 0-0 4, Wheeland 0-1 0-0 0, Mazour 0-1 0-0 0, Tyson Kotinek 0-2 0-0 0, Toby Kotinek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-42 8-14 43.
Silver Lake (59)
Oakley Rosno 12-21 9-11 37, Quinn Rosno 1-10 0-0 2, Brock Karr 1-2 0-0 2, Keaton Karr 2-2 0-0 6, Knehans 2-5 0-0 6, Gomez 0-3 0-0 0, Conway 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 20-47 9-11 59.
Three-point goals: LN 3-15 (Bargen 0-2, Kucera 1-7, Menke 1-3, Williams 1-2, Tyson Kotinek 0-1), SL 11-22 (Oakley Rosno 5-9, Quinn Rosno 0-3, Keaton Karr 2-2, Knehans 2-4, Conway 2-4). Rebounds — LN 31 (Ostdiek 11), SL 21 (Knehans 7). Total fouls — LN 12, SL 13. Turnovers — LN 18, SL 7.
Girls: Silver Lake 56, L-N 16
Ten players scored for Silver Lake’s girls as the Mustangs raced to an easy 56-16 win over Lawrence-Nelson.
Senior Katelyn Karr led the way with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, as coach Keith Crowe was pleased with the team’s effort going into next week’s conference tournament, where the teams will meet once again.
“It’s always good to play more kids this time of year,” Crowe said. “(Lawrence-Nelson) obviously struggled shooting the ball tonight, but that may not be the case next week. We need to come out with the same intensity and just play hard.”
Crowe mentioned that there wasn’t much of a difference in the team’s play no matter who was on the court, an important thing at this point in the season.
“You never know who’s going to be in foul trouble, who might get hurt…you need kids ready to play. We had that tonight,” he said.
The Raiders were without Emma Epley, who recently was injured. Crowe said that made a big difference in the game.
L-N..............................4 2 4 6 — 16
SL.......................11 17 13 15 — 56
LN (16)
Heikkinen 2-5 1-2 5, Jorgensen 0-3 1-2 1, Troudt 0-3 0-1 0, Mazour 1-6 0-0 2, Biltoft 1-3 1-4 3, Menke 1-6 0-0 2, Himmelberg 0-1 1-4 1, Beard 0-0 2-2 2, Skinner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 5-28 6-15 16.
SL (56)
Ehrman 2-2 0-0 0, Karr 6-15 2-3 18, tenBensel 2-10 1-2 6, Bonifas 1-4 0-0 2, Schmidt 2-3 1-2 6, Meyer 1-3 2-4 4, Hanson 0-1 0-0 0, Soucek 3-3 0-2 6, Dinkler 0-2 0-0 0, Bartels 1-1 0-0 2, Slangal 2-2 0-1 4, Swanson 1-1 0-0 2, Hanson 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 21-48 9-16 56.
Three-point goals: LN 0-8 (Jorgensen 0-1, Mazour 0-1, Biltoft 0-2, Menke 0-3, Himmelberg 0-1), SL — 5-10 (Karr 4-4, tenBensel 0-2, Bonifas 0-1, Schmidt 1-1, Dinkler 0-2). Rebounds — LN 27 (Jorgensen 5), SL 31 (Meyer 4). Turnovers — LN 24, SL 14. Total fouls — LN 18, SL 14.