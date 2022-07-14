Not many teams win a championship to end the season, but the Hastings Runza Warriors did just that at the Lincoln tournament last weekend.
The Warriors finished the summer 25-10, winning eight of their last nine games, capping the year with a 12-7 win over Grand Island Tom Dinsdale.
On a team that averaged over eight runs per game, Elliott Sidlo shined with 52 hits in 125 at bats for a .491 batting average.
Sidlo had 23 extra-base hits, including nine triples and three home runs. He drove in 41 runs and scored 34.
On the mound, Sidlo carried a 3.12 earned run average in seven starts (33 2/3 innings).
Ashton Hawes proved to be the best starter for the Warriors. He logged 36 2/3 innings, striking out 40 and commanding a 2.67 ERA in eight starts.
Bladen Blecha went undefeated on the mound, finishing 7-0 with a 2.83 ERA.
Hawes and Cooper Kindig joined Sidlo with batting averages over .400 for the summer. The team collectively hit .327.
The team was coached by Adams Maser and BJ Pumroy.
Team roster: Ashton Hawes, Jaron Johnson, Marv Robinson, Keithen Krings, Kaleb Wahlmeier, Rece Borrell, Eli Dooley, Taylor Ablott, Isaiah Shaw, D'Andre Shipman, Elliott Sidlo, Kinnick Pumroy, Bladen Blecha, Cooper Kindig.