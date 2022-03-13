LINCOLN — "Just be big."
Ryann Sabatka didn't have time to think another thought when she was thrust into the state championship game two minutes after it tipped off Saturday.
The St. Cecilia sophomore is typically the first Hawkette called off the bench, but often not that early.
Except Saturday it was required when senior Addie Kirkegaard hyper-extended her right knee trying to defend a lob pass in transition.
The 6-foot-2 starting post crashed to the floor and couldn't put weight on her right side.
It was a shattering scenario for St. Cecilia, facing No. 2 Bridgeport in the Class C-2 state final at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
But there was no choice but to play on.
A team already deficient in depth, St. Cecilia had to lean heavy on the little it had.
Insert Sabatka.
"I saw (Addie) go down and I thought about how our coach always talks about how everyone has a role on the team whether you're on the bench cheering, or whether you're doing scout team," she said.
"I knew that my role right then in that moment was to go take Addie's spot, to go be big, to be a big defender, maybe put a couple buckets in, get some rebounds."
St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said he trusted his team, appearing in its fourth straight state final, to find a way through.
That began with his 5-foot-11 "sixth man," who doubled her average court time, playing 14 minutes and 39 seconds.
"I'm proud of the way Ryann came in and battled," said STC coach Greg Berndt, "and I'm really proud of our composure in that moment."
Sabatka finished with two points and four rebounds, but her defensive contributions were far more important.
Sabatka's primary task was defending Bridgeport's 6-foot-3 Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, who entered Saturday averaging 20 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
"She's a great player," Sabatka said, "so I just thought, 'She's not going to score on me. If she does, I'm gonna put my head down and go get the next one.' My team needed me to go and stop her."
Mission, for the most part, accomplished.
The Bulldog was held to 14 points and 12 rebounds, which was good enough for the Hawkettes to claim their third C-2 title in four years.
Kirkegaard did return for the second half. She finished with three points and seven rebounds, but Sabatka filling in was not overlooked.
"Ryann did step up and did an amazing job," said Bailey Kissinger, who led the Hawkettes with 17 points. "We're so proud of her."
Shaye Butler, who helped defend Loomis-Goltl in the paint, encouraged Sabatka upon her entry into the game.
"I looked at Ryann and was like 'You've got to step up here when (Kirkegaard) is getting better on the bench.' She did that," Butler said. "She played great, we all played great. We stepped up, we found our second gears and we just played the ball game."
Sabatka was a freshman on last year's C-1 runner-up team that lost an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter.
This season, she played a big role in restoring the Hawkettes atop C-2.
"It just feels amazing to say we're state champions again," Sabatka said.