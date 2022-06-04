KEARNEY — Will Hubert got his hands on South team quarterback JaReese Lott-Ruzby in the north end zone at Cope Stadium and the North team's celebration was on.
The Papillion-LaVista grad wrapped up, slung the South team's scrambler to the painted turf and broke a tie in the 64th annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl.
The defensive safety Hubert recored was the winning play in a game that saw limited offense.
None of the four touchdowns were scored outside of the second quarter.
The game was knotted at 15-15 for just under 20 minutes before the Iowa-bound Hubert wreaked havoc on a broken South team play.
"Some of my teammates caused him to scramble and he fell right in my way," Hubert said. "We knocked him down together and I couldn't be more happy for me and my team because I think we deserved that (win) going in."
The 17-15 win by the North pushed the all-time series to 32 wins for the South, 29 for the North and three ties.
The North's first two scores were passes by two of its three quarterbacks.
Grand Island's Kytan Fyfe bombed 47 yards to Fremont's Drew Sellon for the first score two minutes into the second quarter. About eight minutes later, Central City's Kale Jensen slung a 17-yarder to Bennington back Dylan Mostek.
In between, the South team received a lift from a trick play by Kenesaw's Tyson Denkert, who launched a 39-yard aerial to Waverly's Riley Marsh that put the South on the 8 yard line.
A North penalty put the ball at the 4, and Lott-Buzby, of Lincoln High, found Westside's Grant Guyett on a comeback route at the pylon for the score.
The South's other score was also Lott-Buzby to Guyett, this one for 18 yards with 12 seconds left in the opening half.
That South team scoring drive was a product of the North team electing not to kneel the final 35 seconds but instead throw a pass.
The ball was picked by Lincoln Northeast's Gavin Wilbur near the North's 35 yard line and he returned it 17 yards.
Riding the back of Mostek, the game's offensive MVP with 156 rushing yards, North reached the South's 1 yard line with about seven minutes left in the game.
Mostek was stuffed on second down, then retrieved a high snap at the 14 and carried back to the 1.
Fourth-down back Jarrett Boggs was also held out of the end zone.
But the South team's possession didn't last long. A 12-yard pass on third down gave them some breathing room, but a 10 yard sack set up Hubert's safety for the win.
The North possessed for the final 4:36, reaching the 3 yard line on Mostek's final rush before electing to kneel the final 44 seconds out in the lead.
This story will be updated in Monday's Tribune.
South........0 15 0 0 — 15
North........0 15 0 2 — 17
N — Kytan Fyfe 47 pass Drew Sellon (Sellon pass)
S — JaReese Lott-Ruzby 4 pass Grant Guyett (Lott-Ruzby run)
N — Kale Jensen 17 pass Dylan Mostek (Blake Thompson kick)
S — Lott-Ruzby 18 pass Guyett (Evan Shepard kick)
N — Team safety