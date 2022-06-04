Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.