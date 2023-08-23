w10-18-22DESvbShelton09.jpg
Deshler's Allie Vieselmeyer attacks the ball against Shelton in the Twin Valley Conference championship Oct. 17, 2022, in Kenesaw.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

DESHLER — Coming off its most successful season in nearly a decade, the Deshler Dragons return the majority of their lineup but will be under the direction of a new head coach.

Quinten Loontjer takes over for Audrey Parks and will try to guide the Dragons to their first state tournament since 1993.

