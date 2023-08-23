DESHLER — Coming off its most successful season in nearly a decade, the Deshler Dragons return the majority of their lineup but will be under the direction of a new head coach.
Quinten Loontjer takes over for Audrey Parks and will try to guide the Dragons to their first state tournament since 1993.
Loontjer, who previously coached one season at Exeter-Milligan, inherits a Deshler program that has made strides the last few years, culminating in a 20-win campaign in 2022.
The roster this season features five seniors, four juniors, three sophomores and two freshmen.
“We return almost 100% of our offense this year. We have a solid group of core senior leaders, complemented by underclassmen who have stepped up into bigger roles this year,” Loontjer said.
The Dragons lost just 17 total kills from last season. Their top five attackers, who all produced more than 100 kills, are poised for similar successes this fall but will have a new setter passing them the ball.
Molley Drohman appears to be the one set to take over the setting role having dished 139 as a freshman. Senior Abbi Truna is also an option after sitting out injured last year. Their options will include Allie Vieselmeyer (169 kills), Brooke Sasse (168), Stormi Capek (157), Jacilyne Peterson (121) and Payton Bauer (115).
Tierra Schardt, the team’s leading digger in 2022, will be back in the libero role after picking 395 digs last fall.
“Summer camps went really well,” Loontjer said, “and the girls are ready to take that next step as the season progresses.”
Aug. — 25, at Giltner; 29, at Red Cloud quad; Sept. — 2, at Freeman invite; 5, at McCool Junction; 7, at Lawrence-Nelson; 14, at Franklin triangular; 19, Red Cloud; 21, Thayer Central; 23, at Hampton invite; 28, Shelton; Oct. — 3, at Sandy Creek; 5, at Meridian triangular; 10, Franklin, Silver Lake; 12, at Harvard triangular; 14-16, Twin Valley Conference tournament; 17, at Silver Lake quad