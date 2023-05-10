RURAL FAIRFIELD — District runner-up honors went to the Sandy Creek boys on Wednesday at the Class D, District 6 track and field meet, but freshman Emma Fisher arguably put on the most impressive performance for either Cougar team on their home track.

Fisher qualified for the state meet next week in three individual events — winning all three — and anchored home Sandy Creek's champion 1,600 relay team to cap her first district experience.

