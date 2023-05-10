RURAL FAIRFIELD — District runner-up honors went to the Sandy Creek boys on Wednesday at the Class D, District 6 track and field meet, but freshman Emma Fisher arguably put on the most impressive performance for either Cougar team on their home track.
Fisher qualified for the state meet next week in three individual events — winning all three — and anchored home Sandy Creek's champion 1,600 relay team to cap her first district experience.
"Emma's a silent killer, that's the best way to describe her," said SC coach Corbin Hansen. "She does a lot, especially for a freshman girl. But she doesn't say much. She shows up, does her work and leaves. Doesn't complain, just goes and does it."
And Fisher left it all out there to ensure the Cougars, not just herself, would be represented in Omaha. She was understandably gassed by day's end, having posted winning times in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 races, then dusting the field on the last leg of the 1,600 relay.
"I wasn't planning to have her do all of that today," Hansen said. "I wanted her just to do three events because she's sitting third (in the state) in the two-mile, first in the mile, and I wanted her to do the (1,600 relay) to get other girls to state."
But Fisher couldn't turn down the opportunity to qualify in the 800, an event she's done since middle school.
"It's a big difference in races, and it's not the same pace at all," she said of the odd trio. "It's pretty mentally challenging. I got into it in seventh grade and haven't really let go of it."
Ella Martin was already joining Fisher at state on the girls side after winning the 400, making it a clean sweep of mid-distance and distance for Sandy Creek. Martin, a junior, is only non-freshman on the 1,600 relay team, as Paige Biltoft and Katelyn Pohlmeier are freshmen like Fisher.
Sandy Creek's boys scored 111 points to finish second behind district champion Axtell (124). The Cougars had as many wins (5) as the first-place Wildcats, who scored points across in 13 different events.
Sophomore Rowan Jarosik led the way with a sweep of the mile and two-mile, both of which he qualified for in Class C last spring. He just missed medaling in the 3,200 at Burke, finishing in 10th. Entering Wednesday Jarosik was ranked third in the state by time in the 1,600 and fifth in the 3,200.
Owen Oglesby won the 400 and also earned a berth in the 300 hurdles with a second-place finish. He was also on the automatic qualifying 400 relay with brother Oliver, Itzamna Diaz and anchor Ben Sullivan.
Hansen said the relay has only completed "three or four" races this spring because of handoff trouble.
"Three guys haven't been state on that relay and in an event like that you have to be composed," Hansen said. "Coming into this meet they were (third) in the state in Class D. Just getting the baton around the track has been the struggle. But when they do, it usually ends up a good time."
Diaz was runner-up in the short sprints behind Harvard's Xavier Marburger, who said his day was "business as usual" as a district champion in four events (100, 200, long jump, triple jump).
"I just can't wait to see the competition (at state)," Marburger said. "I always do better when there is competition. I've been struggling lately in the jumps because the competition hasn't been as good."
Sean Heaton and Ethan Shaw rounded out Sandy Creek's day. Heaton occupied the top spot in the high jump, clearing 6-feet, 4-inches. Shaw was second in the 110 hurdles.
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley enjoyed a runner-up finish on the girls side, and third place by the boys. The Eagles dominated with their performances in field events.
After last week's South Central invite, coach Dan Boshart was confident all three of his male throwers would qualify for state, and on Wednesday the trio of Tanner Bolte, Eli and Easton Weber did.
"Those three all year have worked their butts off and the fact that they're all guaranteed a trip to Omaha is so great," Boshart aid.
Bolte was left out of the automatic qualifying in the discus by the Webers, who went top two in the event. But Bolte won the shot put by more than three feet over Silver Lake's Adrian Gomez to ensure a spot in Omaha.
Depending on outcomes at the eight other districts, which weren't all available as of press time Wednesday, Bolte may be an additional qualifier in the discus after throwing 132-2. The same, Boshart said, could be true for Eli Weber in the shot put (45-11).
Seth Stengel reached a new personal best of 13-feet in the pole vault, after clearing 12-4 a week ago at the same venue.
Stengel missed all of last year because of injury, which makes this season's state berth all the better.
"For him to come back after a year off and progress every single meet was awesome," Boshart said. "We have the best pole vault coach in the state with John Mick. Seth competed his butt off and to get to 13-feet means a lot for him, especially going into state."
JessaLynn Hudson swept the discus and shot put for the BDS girls. She's the defending state champion in the latter and runner-up in the former.
Hudson won the shot put over Deshler's Brooke Sasse by more than six feet at 42-2 1/2. Her discus of 134-4 was over 25-feet better than second place Katy Soucek of Silver Lake.
"This year has gone fast," Hudson said. "There's been a little bit of pressure being a state champ and wanting to do it again but it's exciting and I love this time of year."
Boshart said Wyatt Holtzen was a pleasant surprise with his qualification in the high jump at a PR of 5-8.
"That was kind of our shocker who we didn't expect to make it and I know he didn't either," the coach said. "He's a hard worker and I'm happy for him."
Hannah Miller clinched a spot in the long jump after leaping a personal best 16-3 to finish in second place.
On the track, BraeLynn Renz earned a chance to atone for a false start at last year's state meet as a freshman. Renz won and PR'd in the 100 and 200 on Wednesday.
"Looking at the state rankings, BraeLynn is right there to make finals," Boshart said. "She has put the work in. I know false starting has always been in the back of her mind, she's overcome that this year and gotten back this year."
Hallie Hoins earned a spot in the 800, and as anchor of the 3,200 relay with Hanna Kadel, Alexis Hergott and Miller.
Other Tribland auto-qualifiers: Boys — Adam Denkert, Kenesaw, HJ; Zayden Wilsey, Franklin, PV; Tate Kosse, Blue Hill, LJ. Girls — Sophie Schmidt, Silver Lake, 200; Jacilyne Peterson, Deshler, 400 & PV; Sydney Biltoft, L-N, 100 hurdles & 300 hurdles; Georgi tenBensel, Silver Lake, 300 hurdles; Brooke Sasse, Deshler, SP; Katy Soucek, Silver Lake, Discus; Tierra Schardt, Deshler, HJ; Laia Gonzalo, Kenesaw, TJ
Note: Top two individuals and top relay team from each D district automatically qualify for the state meet. Wild cards will be determined when all results are final. There are additional qualifying minimums in pole vault and high jump. Not all additional qualifying marks were available as of press time.
Boys team scores
1, Axtell 124; 2, Sandy Creek 111; 3, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 67; 4, Harvard 46; 5, Blue Hill 36; 6, Franklin 31; 7, Lawrence-Nelson 24; 7, Deshler 24; 9, Kenesaw 23; 10, Silver Lake 15; 11, Red Cloud 14; 12, Wilcox-Hildreth 12
Boys individual results
Shot put — 1, Tanner Bolte, BDS, 49-9 1/2; 2, Adrian Gomez, SL, 46-5 1/2; 3, Eli Weber, BDS, 45-11; 4, Easton Weber, BDS, 44-9; 5, Isaac Hack, Frank, 38-1 1/4; 6, Jack Watts, SC, 37-9
Discus — 1, Eli Weber, BDS, 153-3; 2, Easton Weber, BDS, 141-1; 3, Tanner Bolte, BDS, 132-2; 4, Sawyer Cox, L-N, 124-11; 5, Carson Sieber, Desh, 124-2; 6, Erik Wheeland, L-N, 121-10
Pole vault — 1, Seth Stengel, BDS, 13-0; 2, Zayden Wilsey, Frank, 11-0; 3, Cody Fishler, Har, 9-0; 4, Isaac Stoner, Ax, 8-0; 5, Justin Ortiz, Desh, 8-0; 6, Jacob Stoner, Ax, 7-6
High jump — 1, Sean Heaton, SC, 6-4; 2, Wyatt Holtzen, BDS, 5-8; 3, Adam Denkert, Ken, 5-8; 4, Brandt Modlin, Ax, 5-4; 5, Jack Canterberry, BH, 5-2; 6, Brendan Lemke, Desh, 5-2
Long jump — 1, Xavier Marburger, Har, 19-3 1/2; 2, Tate Kosse, BH, 18-8; 3, Graiden Ritner, W-H, 18-7; 4, Jace Hajny, BH, 18-5; 5, Devyn Zikmund, L-N, 18-3; 6, Drake Lally, SC, 18-1
Triple jump — 1, Xaver Marburger, Har, 40-2 3/4; 2, Cayson Havranek, Ax, 39-4 1/4; 3, Jacob Halvorsen, Ax, 39-3 1/2; 4, Randyn Uden, Ken, 38-1 1/2; 5, Tyson Kotinek, L-N, 37-8; 6, Tate Kosse, BH, 37-7
100 — 1, Xavier Marburger, Har, 11.19; 2, Itzamna Diaz, SC, 11.27; 3, Ben Sulllivan, SC, 11.71; 4, Tate Kosse, BH, 11.73; 5, Zayden Wilsey, Frank, 11.78; 6, Oliver Oglesby, SC, 11.84
200 — 1, Xavier Marburger, Har, 23.07; 2, Itzamna Diaz, SC, 23.53; 3, Tate Kosse, BH, 24.05; 4, Ben Sullivan, SC, 24.43; 5, Cayson Havranek, Ax, 24.47; 6, Keaton Karr, SL, 24.49
400 — 1, Owen Oglesby, SC, 51.61; 2, Luc Lopez, Ax, 53.37; 3, Devyn Zikmund, L-N, 54.58; 4, Brendan Lemke, Desh, 55.12; 5, Jaxon tenBensel, SL, 56.68; 6, Carter Auten, BH, 57.23
800 — 1, Luc Lopez, Ax, 2:03.11; 2, Keyton Cole, Ax, 2:03.83; 3, Jack Ryan, Ken, 2:06.70; 4, Hayden Karr, SL, 2:08.35; 5, Nolan Ostdiek, L-N, 2:12.09; 6, Carter Auten, BH, 2:12.57
1,600 — 1, Rowan Jarosik, SC, 4:46.52; 2, Zach Arner, Ax, 4:54.80; 3, Tyler Hanson, Ax, 5:00.08; 4, Joshua Bislow, Frank, 5:07.54; 5, Micah Johnson, W-H, 5:09.34; 6, Isaiah Springer, Ax, 5:10.32
3,200 — 1, Rowan Jarosik, SC, 10:33.39; 2, Tyler Hanson, Ax, 10:44.82; 3, Joshua Bislow, Frank, 10:48.93; 4, Micah Johnson, W-H, 10:56.27; 5, Isaiah Springer, Ax, 11:11.11; 6, Carter Trambly, Frank, 11:24.40
110 hurdles — 1, Jacob Halvorsen, Ax, 15.78; 2, Ethan Shaw, SC, 16.09; 3, Zechariah Sepeda, RC, 16.11; 4, Chase Ostdiek, BH, 16.38; 5, Randyn Uden, Ken, 16.44; 6, Carter Griffiths, L-N, 17.37
300 hurdles — 1, Jacob Halvorsen, Ax, 41.90; 2, Owen Oglesby, SC, 42.25; 3, Zechariah Sepeda, RC, 42.36; 4, Ethan Shaw, SC, 43.38; 5, Chase Ostdiek, BH, 44.22; 6, Austyn Lindenmuth, Desh, 46.22
400 relay — 1, Sandy Creek 44.96; 2, Axtell 45.59; 3, BDS 46.46; 4, Franklin 47.21; 5, Red Cloud 47.27; 6, Blue Hill 48.34
1,600 relay — 1, Axtell 3:38.05; 2, Deshler 3:43.06; 3, Lawrence-Nelson 3:45.73; 4, Sandy Creek 3:46.11; 5, Kenesaw 3:56.36; 6, Blue Hill 4:02.98
3,200 relay — 1, Axtell 8:32.20; 2, Sandy Creek 8:33.47; 3, Deshler 9:06.78; 4, Franklin 9:17.85; 5, Kenesaw 1:06.58; 6, Blue Hill 10:49.82
Girls team scores
1, Axtell 112; 2, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 97; 3, Silver Lake 67; 4, Deshler 62; 4, Sandy Creek 62; 6, Kenesaw 37; 7, Wilcox-Hildreth 27; 8, Lawrence-Nelson 18; 9, Franklin 14; 10, Red Cloud 12; 11, Blue Hill 9; 12, Harvard 8
Girls individual results
Shot put — 1, JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 42-2 1/2; 2, Brooke Sasse, Desh, 36-1; 3, Addison Overholser, W-H, 34-1 1/4; 4, Lexi Eckhoff, Ax, 32-11; 5, Madison Bunger, W-H, 32-8 1/2; 6, Alexa Houser, BDS, 31-2 1/2
Discus — 1, JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 134-4; 2, Katy Soucek, SL, 109-2; 3, Katelyn Strampher, SL, 108-9; 4, Lexie Eckhoff, Ax, 108-5; 5, Brooke Sasse, Desh, 104-10; 6, Madison Bunger, W-H, 99-5
Pole vault — 1, Jacilyne Peterson, Desh, 8-6; 2, Angie Snell, Ax, 8-6; 3, McKenzie Bohlen, SC, 8-0; 4, Hayley Sliva, BDS, 7-6; 5, Madyson Ciemnoczolowski, Ken, 6-0
High jump — 1, Jenna Marsh, Ax, 4-11; 2, Tierra Schardt, Desh, 4-9; 3, Allison Boettcher, Frank, 4-9; 4, Payton Bauer, Desh, 4-7; 5, Mallory Kleen, Desh, 4–7; 6, Chloe Reiman, BH, 4-7
Long jump — 1, Kassie Wehrer, Ax, 16-4; 2, Hannah Miller, BDS, 16-3; 3, Sophie Schmidt, SL, 16-0 3/4; 4, Tayelor Samuelson, Ax, 14-10 3/4; 5, Allie Viesemeyer, Desh, 14-9 1/4; 6, Kassidy Halvorsen, Ax, 14-9
Triple jump — 1, Kassie Wehrer, Ax, 34-0; 2, Laia Gonzalo, Ken, 32-6; 3, Paige Biltoft, SC, 32-4 1/2; 4, Kassidy Halvorsen, Ax, 31-7 3/4; 5, Lilly Randall, Ken, 28-9; 6, Paige Oltmans, BDS, 28-8 1/4
100 — 1, BraeLynn Renz, BDS, 12.67; 2, Kassie Wehrer, Ax, 12.92; 3, Sophie Schmidt, SL, 13.19; 4, Makenna Karr, SL, 13.21; 5, Angie Snell, Ax, 13.42; 6, Emma Callan, Ax, 13.52
200 — 1, BraeLynn Renz, BDS, 26.32; 2, Sophie Schmidt, SL, 27.17; 3, Emma Callan, Ax, 28.07; 4, Jacilyne Peterson, Desh, 28.35; 5, Rachel Hafer, BH, 28.51; 6, Sophie Butler, SL, 29.35
400 — 1, Ella Martin, SC, 1:02.40; 2, Jacilyne Peterson, Desh, 1:03.22; 3, Teagan Holmes, Frank, 1:06.23; 4, Ellarae Rasser, RC, 1:07.72; 5, Cheyenne Lieb, W-H, 1:11.03; 6, Grace Lorenz, Ax, 1:14.41
800 — 1, Emma Fisher, SC, 2:28.89; 2, Hallie Hoins, BDS, 2:36.06; 3, Laia Gonzalo, Ken, 2:38.92; 4, Allie Vieselmeyer, Desh, 2:44.55; 5, Morgan Dinkler, SL, 2:46.47; 6, Milla Butler, SL, 2:46.93
1,600 — 1, Emma Fisher, SC, 5:44.05; 2, Avery Stritt, Ax, 6:02.32; 3, Alexis Hergott, BDS, 6:11.67; 4, Cara Bunger, W-H, 6:23.92; 5, Alyssa Ferguson, Har, 6:33.69; 6, Piper Belz, Ken, 6:40.28
3,200 — 1, Emma Fisher, SC, 12:33.58; 2, Cara Bunger, W-H, 13:27.66; 3, Alyssa Ferguson, Har, 13:58.50; 4, Morgan Dinkler, SL, 14:07.46; 5, Daphne Smith, Desh, 14:23.95; 6, Sadie Lorenzo, Ax, 14:42.40
100 hurdles — 1, Sydney Biltoft, L-N, 16.55; 2, Kassidy Halvorsen, Ax, 16.90; 3, Ellie Mangers, BH, 17.73; 4, Katelyn Bunger, W-H, 18.05; 5, Jenna Marsh, Ax, 18.35; 6, Paige Oltmans, BDS, 18.40
300 hurdles — 1, Georgi tenBensel, SL, 51.05; 2, Sydney Biltoft, L-N, 51.34; 3, Makenna Karr, SL, 51.73; 4, Josie Rust, RC, 52.13; 5, Kassidy Halvorsen, Ax, 53.49; 6, Paige Oltmans, BDS, 56.72
400 relay — 1, Axtell 52.16; 2, BDS 53.23; 3, Kenesaw 56.83; 4, Red Cloud 57.33; 5, Franklin 58.41; 6, Silver Lake 58.45
1,600 relay — 1, Sandy Creek 4:18.17; 2, BDS 4:27.91; 3, Deshler 4:29.43; 4, Kenesaw 4:41.10; 5, Axtell 4:42.61
3,200 relay — 1, BDS 10:42.91; 2, Kenesaw 10:55.24; 3, Axtell 11:14.59; 4, Silver Lake 11:38.01; 5, Deshler 11:56.01