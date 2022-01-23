RURAL FAIRFIELD — A great win.
Those were the words of Sandy Creek head coach Cole Wiseman after a hard-fought 49-27 win over Thayer Central Saturday night inside Cougars Gym.
A low scoring first half for both teams turned into a scoring explosion in the second half.
Sandy Creek led 16-7 at halftime, but after both teams started to settle down, shots started to fall more often.
Thayer Central got within five points for the first time since the opening frame. Trailing by nine the Titans closed the gap to 26-21 heading into the fourth quarter.
Down the stretch it was Sandy Creek that got to the free-throw line and went 10-for-12 in the fourth to stretch the lead and come out with the 42-30 win.
“I told them that playing back-to-back nights isn’t easy. We talked about playing down at the state tournament and how you have to play back-to-back-to-back. Understanding these games, winning ugly is ok,” Wiseman said. “Winning ugly is perfectly ok and that’s what I told them. Shots were not falling for us like they normally do and the boys stayed after it on the offensive end and feed the ball inside for Josh (Shaw) and did a good job of battling through adversity.”
Sandy Creek’s Josh Shaw led all scorers with his 20 points. Nine of those 20 points came in the fourth quarter. Shaw was sent to the free throw line six times and went 5-for-6.
“Josh is a big piece to our team. He is our senior leader. All of the intangible stuff and basketball come along with it. I think his leadership is the biggest thing for our team,” said Wiseman of Shaw. “(Saturday) he had a heck of a game. He’s getting to the point where he is becoming patient offensively.”
Thayer Central did not have the night that they wanted but they had an overall nice performance from freshman Sam Souerdyke. Souerdyke led the Titans with 13 points and going 5-for-13 from the floor. His teammate Duncan Wiedel also had a nice night as well as he chipped in with 12 points and Traven Virus contributed with five.
TC....3 4 14 9 — 30
SC....7 9 10 16 — 42
Sandy Creek (42)
Josh Shaw 20, Ethan Shaw 8, Micah Biltoft 7, Hayden Schuck 4, Kadyn Clark 2, Drake Lally 1
Thayer Central (30)
Sam Souerdyke 13, Duncan Wiedel 12, Traven Virus 5
Girls: Thayer Central 49, Sandy Creek 27
Sandy Creek was looking for back-to-back home victories Saturday afternoon as the Cougars would face Thayer Central. Sandy Creek was coming off a close four-point victory on Friday night against Blue Hill and wanted to ride momentum into Saturday’s contest against Thayer Central.
However, the Titans had other plans of its own. Behind the great shooting performance from senior Cassandra Hergott. Hergott led her Titans to a 49-27 win.
Thayer Central went on a 20-6 run from the final 1:30 of the first half through the the third quarter. Sandy Creek was within four until the Titans went on its run.
Hergott led all scorers with 27 points. Natalie Tietjen had 16. Halle Johnson had three. Lindsay Johnson chipped in with two and Jadyn Bowman had one.
For Sandy Creek, the shots could not fall. The Cougars went 10-for-45 from the floor.
Leading the way for the Cougars was Kennedi Tripe. Tripe scored a team high seven points. Lexi Shuck had six. McKenzie Bohlen had four, Ryleigh Skalka had three. Caitlin Rempe and Kynnzie Skalka chipped in with two and Teagan Jarosik had one.
TC......................13 11 14 11 — 49
SC.............................10 4 6 7 —27
Thayer Central (49)
Cassandra Hergott 20, Natalie Tietjen 16, Halle Johnson 3, Lindsay Johnson 2, Jadyn Bowman 1
Sandy Creek (27)
Kennedi Tripe 7, Lexi Shuck 6, McKenzie Bohlen 4, Ryleigh Skalka 3, Caitlin Rempe 2, Kynnzie Skalka 2, Teagan Jarosik 1