RURAL FAIRFIELD — To say the Sandy Creek and Blue Hill matchup was a dog fight would be an understatement. Neither team led by more than six points all night, and the first half saw eight different lead changes.
At the end of the night, the Cougars (8-6) edged out the Bobcats (6-8) 56-51 while getting 13 fourth-quarter points from senior Micah Biltoft.
“We didn’t play a perfect game tonight but our effort was pretty close to perfect,” said Cougars head coach Cole Wiseman. “When our effort is that good usually things fall our way.”
The Cougars built a 10-6 lead after scoring on five out of eight possession to start the game. The Bobcats fought back getting a triple from Senior MJ Coffey and a pair of baskets from junior Krae Ockinga and senior Caleb Karr to take a slight lead. A triple from senior Jake Shuck gave the Cougars a 15-14 advantage after one quarter of play.
Coffey hit two early 3-point field goals for the Bobcats as they built a 24-21 lead. Freshman Ethan Shaw nailed a trey of his own late in the half to tie the game at 24-apiece heading into halftime.
Cougars senior Josh Shaw scored seven points in the third quarter giving them a 39-36 lead with eight minutes left to play.
“We tried to double down on Shaw; he’s a big man,” said Bobcats head coach Jon Coffey. “But he was a lot to handle and had a nice game.”
Biltoft started the final quarter with a statement, slamming home the rock on the opening play. It was his first of two dunks in the quarter as he scored 13 of his game-high 22 points in the final minutes. Biltoft and Shaw combined for all 17 of the Cougars points in the final quarter as they won 56-51.
“In practice we’ve been working on stepping up when the competition gets tight and our seniors all really did that tonight,” Wiseman said. “We always talk about sticking with it and keep playing hard, keep listening, keep learning and eventually things like tonight will happen.”
“Our guys battled as hard as they could have and that’s all we can do,” Coffey said. “We have to show up and play every day. We said defense would win the game and our defense was there at times but that’s not good enough against a team like Sandy Creek”
Biltoft led all scorers with 22 points and Shaw added 14 for the Cougars.
Coffey finished with 20 points for the Bobcats and juniors Ockinga and Marcus Utecht added 12 and 10 respectively.
Cool, calm and collected
Friday’s games also gave Sandy Creek the chance to honor first responders, as well as one of their own. Biltoft, who had a special night on the hardwood during the game, was given special recognition as well for his actions off the court.
“I didn’t realize I was going to get that,” Biltoft said. “I didn’t need an award; I just wanted to help out.”
The honor was given to Biltoft after he demonstrated a calm, cool demeanor in an extraordinary situation.
At 6:50 pm, December 20, 2021, a holiday concert was being held at Sandy Creek Schools. As a north-bound vehicle was waiting to turn left into the school’s parking lot, another north-bound vehicle struck that vehicle resulting in the majority of the roadway being blocked.
Biltoft, a Sandy Creek Schools student, was in the area and saw the crash. He immediately called 911 to report the event. He was coolheaded, articulate and provided excellent details of what had just occurred. He parked safely out of the scene and waited for first responders. Biltoft saw that the crash was causing a hazard for other drivers. When first responders began to arrive on scene, he made contact with responders and offered to help with traffic control.
“I ran out there after I called 911 and saw if everyone was OK, and then I started blocking off the road and everyone else started to come out and help out,” he said.
His actions in responding in such a calm manner and then offering his service to the responders were recognized, as well as his courageous and quick thinking.
Things went better for responders that night due to Biltoft’s actions.
Blue Hill............14 10 12 15 — 51
Sandy Creek......15 9 15 17 — 56
Blue Hill (51)
Jake Bonifas 3, MJ Coffey 20, Caleb Karr 6, Krae Ockinga 12, Marcus Utecht.
Sandy Creek (56)
Micah Biltoft 22, Drake Lilly 4, Ethan Shaw 6, Josh Shaw 14, Hayden Shuck 4, Jake Shuck 6.