OMAHA — Sandy Creek freshman Emma Fisher reeled in three runners down the backstretch of the Class D 1,600 meter run Saturday to win a gold medal on a sore ankle that she injured earlier in the race.
Fisher, who rolled her ankle from stepping on the heel of a runner in front of her after rounding turn 4 of the third lap, won with a time of 5 minutes, 28.05 seconds. Peyton Paxton of Mullen was a close second in 5:29.10.
"I couldn't really feel much," Fisher said about her ankle. "It was just kind of numb."
Fisher, who finished second in the 3,200-meter run Friday, said she learned from that race against the same competition that she had a better kick at the end than the other runners ahead of her — even on a bad ankle.
"That's why I didn't try to push that third lap too much," she said. "I knew I could kick pretty hard down that last stretch."
Fisher made her move in the final 100 meters of the race to catch up and pass those in front of her to the roar and excitement of the crowd on the west side of the track at Burke Stadium.
"It was a gutsy race for her," Sandy Creek coach Corbin Hansen said. "It was just her being mentally tough enough to stick up with that front pack. She ran it smart. She ran it exactly how she was supposed to. I think she knew she could out-kick them at the end."
Earlier Saturday, Fisher placed fourth in the 800 meters in a time of 2:25.839, giving her three medals to take home in her first time at the State Track and Field Meet.
"I did much better than I though I would do," Fisher said. "It was a fun experience."
Hansen said Fisher PR'd in all of her events at the state meet, which includes improving her time in 3,200 by 30 seconds and her 1,600 time by 10 seconds.
"It just came down to guts for her," Hansen said. "For a freshman she did very, very good this weekend. I'm very proud of her."