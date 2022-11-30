In his second year as head coach for the Sandy Creek girls basketball team, Jared Blackwell always encourages his team to put the work in and get a little bit better each day and this season is no different.
“The girls put in a good summer in the weight room and at a variety of camps,” Blackwell said. “We have to continue to improve daily and keep getting 1% better.”
The Cougars, who finished 4-19 last year, graduated six seniors but return four starters and eight letter winners.
Returning starters for the Cougars are seniors McKenzie Bohlen and Teagan Jarosik, junior Lexi Shuck and sophomore Ryleigh Skalka.
Aisley Schliep, Sophie Dane, Karys Lipovsky and Ella Martin all return with some varsity experience while freshman Emma Fisher, Paige Biltoft and Katelyn Pohlmeier will all be vying for playing time.
“Graduating six seniors from last years team will cause the demographics of our team to look a little different, with some girls entering into some different roles but roles I think they can be successful at,” Blackwell said.
“We will still strive to win the hustle plays and compete every possession. The girls have a hunger to be successful and know that to achieve this they will have to give great effort and have a positive attitude.”