SEWARD — It was Sandy Creek’s girls and St. Cecilia’s boys making good first impressions at the Bulldog Challenge Friday afternoon in Seward.
The two Tribland squads, competing in the Prairie Division (afternoon session) finished top four in the first meet of the season.
The Cougars tallied 67 points to finish second behind Platteview’s girls (97 1/2).
Leah Hatch led the way with three of the team’s five first-place finishes. Hatch won the 60-meter dash (8.17 seconds) and the 200 (27.56) on the track. She won gold in the long jump by jumping 16-feet, 6 1/4 inches.
McKenzie Bohlen won the pole vault, clearing 8-feet, 6-inches. Jenna Heinz was first in the triple jump (33-1).
The Cougars’ 1,600 relay finished third with their time of 4:43.57. On the team were Heinz, Caitlin Rempe, Karys Lipovsky and Ella Martin.
Sandy Creek’s Micah Biltoft won the boys high jump, clearing 6-feet, 2-inches. Josh Shaw won the shot put (44-10) and was second in discus (122-6).
St. Cecilia’s boys didn’t have a champion, but Will Shaw and Roberth Hrnchir both collected silver medals.
Shaw, who participated in three events, placed second in the 800 (2:15.44). He was fourth in the 400 and seventh in the 60.
Hrnchir, who was third behind Shaw in the 800 (2:19.05), took second in the 3,200 (11:07.59).
Thomas Thomas was fourth in the discus throw (121-8).
Megan Vrooman led the Hawkettes with a second-place finish in the high jump (4-10). The 3,200 relay team of Vrooman, Brynn Weeks, Alayna Vargas and Emily Greenquist also took second (10:57.12).
In the morning session (Forest Division), it was Fillmore Central’s girls and Doniphan-Trumbull’s boys shining among Tribland teams to open the season.
Angie Schademann won gold for FC in the pole vault, reaching 9-6. Lily Srajhans earned bronze in the 800 (2:57.70) while Abby Nichols was fourth (2:58.71).
Myles Sadd scored the meet record for the Cardinals in the high jump, clearing 6-4. Sadd also won the long jump with his leap of 20 feet, 7 inches.
D-T’s Hannah Dunning was second in the long jump (17-0) and third in the 200 (28.28).
FC’s Luke Kimbrough took bronze in the triple jump (38-2) while Keegan Theobald was fourth (37-10). The Panthers’ 3,200 relay team of Aiden Hinrichs, Cole Nedrow, Ashtin Clark and Cooper Schelkopf was also third (9:21.80).
Allie Vieselmeyer, Jacilyne Peterson and Lacey Schmidt carried Deshler’s girls.
Vieselmeyer crossed third in the 3,200 (14:33.06).
Peterson was fourth in the pole vault, clearing 8-feet, while Schmidt was fifth at the same height. Schmidt finished fifth in the 1,600 (6:04.68).
Forest Division
Boys team scores
1, Milford 65; 2, Yutan 54; 3, Arlington 45; 4, Lincoln Lutheran 39; 5, Centennial; 5, Osceola 36; 7, Archbishop Bergan 30; 7, Schulyer 30; 9, Howells-Dodge 25; 10, Doniphan-Trumbull 22; 11, Central City 20; 12, Fillmore Central 19; 12, Omaha Brownell Talbot 19; 14, High Plains 16; 15, Diller-Odell 8; 16, Meridian 1
Girls team scores
1, Arlington 86; 2, Milford 52; 3, Centennial 47 1/2; 4, Lincoln Lutheran 45; 5, Central City 40; 6, Meridian 27; 7, Schuyler 26; 8, Fillmore Central 25; 9, Howells-Dodge 24; 10, Doniphan-Trumbull 23; 10, Osceola 23; 12, Omaha Brownell Talbot 16; 13, Deshler 13 1/2; 14, Archbishop Bergan 6; 14, Diller-Odell 6; 16, High Plains 4
Prairie Division
Boys team scores
1, Platteview 95; 2, BRLD 62; 3, Riverside 61; 4, St. Cecilia 39; 5, Arcadia/Loup City 38; 6, Lincoln Christian 37; 7, North Bend Central 31; 8, Sandy Creek 28; 9, Nebraska Christian 26; 10, Shelby-Rising City 24; 11, St. Edward 11; 12, Logan View 7; 13, Hampton; 14, Madison 2
Girls team scores
1, Platteview 97 1/2; 2, Sandy Creek 67; 3, Riverside 58 1/2; 4, Lincoln Christian 47; 5, Nebraska Christian 46; 6, Arcadia/Loup City 45; 7, Shelby-Rising City 34; 8, Logan View 22; 9, St. Cecilia 19; 10, BRLD 15; 11, Hampton 4, 11, North Bend Central 4; 13, Heartland Lutheran 2