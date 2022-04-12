RURAL FAIRFIELD — Sandy Creek’s drop down to eight-man football this fall will also come with a new coach.
Andrew Kuta, a 2013 graduate of the school, will take the reins of his alma mater from Jack Shadley.
Following a baseball career and graduate assistantship at Hastings College, Kuta spent the last three years as a coach of both the Cougars’ offensive and defensive lines.
The Cougars finished 2021 with a 3-6 record, losing their last five games after a promising 3-1 start.
Kuta said the move to eight-man will be a positive for the program, considering the Cougars struggled at times the last few seasons to even practice with 11 players on both sides of the ball.
“There were a lot of coaches holding bags and coaches running routes,” he said. “We’re really excited to be a little more similar numbers-wise with the teams we’ll be playing.”