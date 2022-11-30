Coming into Cole Wiseman’s second season at Sandy Creek this year’s squad is going to look a lot different than last year’s 15-10 team.
The Cougars lost four starters who averaged 36.5 of the squads 47.8 points per game last season.
Coming into Cole Wiseman’s second season at Sandy Creek this year’s squad is going to look a lot different than last year’s 15-10 team.
The Cougars lost four starters who averaged 36.5 of the squads 47.8 points per game last season.
In addition, they are losing three of their top four in rebounds, assists, and steals per game, which puts Sandy Creek with some serious shoes to fill if it wants to advance past subdistricts.
Wiseman will be looking to senior Drake Lally, the team’s only returning starter, as well as fellow senior Kadyn Clark and sophomore Ethan Shaw as a starting point.
The trio all had significant playing time last year and will have heavier roles in the 2022-23 campaign.
Lally averaged 4.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game as a junior. Shaw is the team’s highest returning scorer at 6.0 points per game. along with 2.0 rebounds per outing. Clark contributed with 1.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.
“They are a hard working group and we will get better every game. We’re a young group,” Wiseman said. “We should be in a competitive district this year.”
Although this year’s squad is full of youth, having only two seniors, the Cougars do boast seven players over 6-feet tall.
This year’s district for the Cougars will feature Lawrence-Nelson, Blue Hill, Kenesaw, and Silver Lake.