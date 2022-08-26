RURAL FAIRFIELD — If any of the Sandy Creek faithful had any worries about the Cougars’ move to eight-man, those fears may have been relieved after Friday’s season-opening victory.
The Cougars offense was balanced and efficient, and the defense was stifling and physical.
Sandy Creek has been building a solid foundation the last few years, and early indications are the Cougars could be a force in Class D-1 after they shut out Blue Hill 70-0 on Friday.
“Coming into the season, we knew things would be different, but we’re taking it one day at a time,” said Sandy Creek head coach Andrew Kuta. “We were really fortunate this summer to have a ton of buy in...so I feel really good about where we’re at right now.
“We have a strong culture with the kids that we have. They really care about each other and they’ve really bought into what we’re trying to do. And I think that culture leads to preparation. I think we’re in a really good spot with that.”
Some teams become more run-heavy when they go to eight-man, but Kuta made an emphasis on keeping the Cougars’ offensive attitude the same as previous years.
Sandy Creek’s balanced approach featured a physical rushing attack from running back Drake Lally, and an efficient aerial display from quarterback Ethan Shaw.
The duo led the offense to six touchdowns in the first half, but Kuta said the scoring barrage took equal effort from all eight players on the field.
“I feel like we have guys doing their jobs all over the field, and that really allows those two guys to shine,” Kuta said. “Those guys are very comfortable doing what they’re doing now because it’s exactly what they did last year...It really comes down to all eight of them doing their job.”
Lally finished the night with 130 yards rushing and four total touchdowns.
His final TD came with 22 seconds left in the opening half, when he made an impressive one-handed catch in the end zone with a defender draped on him. Shaw accounted for three touchdowns and 180 total yards.
The Sandy Creek defense never let the Bobcats get any sort of rhythm going. The Cougars gave up just 51 total yards of offense and recorded three takeaways.
“Defensively, we really preach alignment, assignment, attitude and effort,” the Cougars’ coach said. “The guys really played fearlessly and just went and made plays. They weren’t worried about messing up because they trusted their teammates to have their backs if they didn’t.”
Blue Hill’s run game had several opportunities to get the offense going; in the first half, the Bobcats had four runs of 10 yards or more. But the subsequent plays never allowed for any momentum to be gained.
“Things were there at times, but we were kind of one step forward, two steps back,” said Blue Hill head coach Riley Armes. “We have a good run play, but then we go negative on the next one. You can’t establish a run game with that... We weren’t able to get the run going so we weren’t able to open anything up.”
Jake Bonifas led Blue Hill with 21 yards on the ground.
The Bobcats host Palmer in week two before hosting Bruning-Davenport/Shickley. Armes said his team will be ready for the next challenge.
“We talked as a team about areas in the game where we weren’t ready, but that won’t be the case next week,” he said. “We’ve got a good core of guys; they’re going to put their nose to the grindstone. They know what they have to do, we as coaches know what we have to do, and we’ll be ready next week.”
The Cougars will hit the road to play 2021 state-qualifier Riverside next Friday. Kuta said he was thankful the team opened the season at home, where the Cougar faithful could see the fruits of their labor.
“I feel really fortunate to have this game at home. It means a lot to see this many people here and to have parents’ night and have that line be as full as it was,” Kuta said. “The goal isn’t to go 1-0, it’s to go 1-0 every week. We’re going to stick with that process. I’m not going to get too high from this first win. To go a la Bill Belichick, we’re on to Riverside.”
Blue Hill (0-1)...........0 0 0 0 — 0
Sandy Creek (1-0).....16 40 0 14 — 70
SC — 30 pass from Ethan Shaw to Connor Rempe (Shaw run)
SC — 1 run Drake Lally (Lally run)
SC — 23 run Lally (Lally run)
SC — 25 interception return Logan Sanders (Lally run)
SC — 16 pass Shaw to Zac Corman (Shaw to Lally)
SC — 21 run Lally (Lally run)
SC — 8 pass Shaw to Lally (Lally run)
SC — 6 run Aaron Wiley (pass failed)
SC — 11 run Kaeden Schmidt (Alston Clark run)
Rushing — BH, Jake Bonifas 10-21, Chase Ostdiek 3-5, Carter Auten 11-8, Krae Ockinga 3-17, Tate Kosse 5-(minus) 3, Jace Hajny 2-5; SC, Drake Lally 17-130, Ethan Shaw 5-54, Alston Clark 8-48, Kaeden Schmidt 5-63, Aaron Wiley 4-17.
Passing — BH, Auten 0-4-0 0, Klayton Niles 0-1-1 0; SC, Shaw 8-14-0 126.
Receiving — SC, Zac Corman 2-20, A. Clark 1-30, Kadyn Clark 1-19, Logan Sanders 1-19, Lally 1-15, Connor Rempe 1-13, Jacob Petr 1-10.