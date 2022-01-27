RURAL FAIRFIELD — Three Sandy Creek Cougars finished in double figures Thursday night to help the Cougars defeated rival Sutton 48-31.
The Southern Nebraska Conference foes, separated by 20 miles, have plenty of history with each other. Sutton has taken the majority of the meetings in recent years, but Sandy Creek overcame the hump on Thursday.
Drake Lally scored the game-high 16 points while Micah Biltoft and Josh Shaw combined for 21 for Cougars (10-7).
Colton Haight notched 15 for the Mustangs (3-14).
Both squads were neck-and-neck through one period. However, it was Sandy Creek’s strong second quarter that helped inched itself away from Sutton.
“We’ve been working on grinding our way to a tough win, stepping up in the tight moments and just competing harder than the other team,” said Sandy Creek head coach Cole Wiseman. “I thought our boys played well after halftime. We challenged them and they played well on the defensive end and going up to get rebounds.”
The Cougars kept looking inside to Shaw in the second period. There he scored nine of the team’s 12 points with Ethan Shaw scoring the other three on a trey.
Sutton responded by scoring 10 points of its own to trail just 26-19 at halftime. Haight and Jesse Herndon each had four in the frame, and Caleb Ladehoff had two.
Sandy Creek’s effort out of halftime helped the Cougars maintain their distance from the Mustangs, who have only three wins this season.
The Cougars forced five Sutton turnovers in the third frame, which led to all nine Sandy Creek points. Sutton only attempted four shots in the frame and made one.
“We played a lot better in the second half. They came out and competed and that is what I wanted to see,” Wiseman said.
The team’s open the SNC tournament next week. The Mustangs host Wilber-Clatonia on Monday at 7 p.m. Sandy Creek will play the winner of David City and Fairbury on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Sutton...................9 10 4 8 — 31
SC.....................14 12 9 13 — 48
SC (48)
Drake Lally 16, Micah Biltoft 11, Josh Shaw 10, Hayden Shuck 6, Ethan Shaw 5
Sutton (31)
Colton Haight 15, Jesse Herndon 6, Caleb Ladehoff 4, Trevin Buescher 3, Ty Skalka 2, Cole Baumert 1
Girls: Sutton 55, Sandy Creek 29
RURAL FAIRFIELD — Alivia Huxoll poured in 18 points for the No. 8 Fillies (15-3).
Sutton turned up the full court pressure from the opening tip and wreaked havoc. That was the difference in the Fillies’ 55-29 win over Sandy Creek (4-14).
Possessing a 16-11 lead after one period, the Fillies kept the pressure on, forcing five turnovers while going on a 16-0 run before Sandy Creek’s Kennedi Tripe knocked down the Cougars first bucket of the second frame.
Tripe finished with eight for Sandy Creek.
Sutton scored 36 points in the first half, which was more than enough to take the win.
“It was good to put enough together and come out on top,” said Sutton head coach Josh Rapp. “I thought our extended pressure did a pretty good job for the most part. We had some missed assignments here and there and weren’t always clean. It definitely swung the pace and swung the game in our favor so it was a good part of the game tonight.”
Sutton.................16 20 10 9 — 55
SC..........................11 5 6 7 — 29
Sutton (55)
Alivia Huxoll 19, Xytlaly Bautista 9, Kate Griess 8, Gracie Nuss 6, Jacee Haight 5, Julia George 4, Avery Robinson 4
SC (29)
Kennedi Tripe 8, Kynnzie Skalka 7, Leah Hatch 5, Lexi Shuck 3, McKenzie Bohlen 2, Caitlin Rempe 2, Ryleigh Skalka 2