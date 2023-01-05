RURAL FAIRFIELD — The rivalry game between St. Cecilia’s boys and Sandy Creek broke the Cougars’ way Thursday, snapping their four-game losing skid.
Helped by a tight defense and 32 combined points from three players, the Cougars closed with a 42-36 home victory.
The win improved Sandy Creek’s record to 3-8. St. Cecilia dropped to 5-6.
“It has always been a battle,” Sandy Creek coach Cole Wiseman said about the two schools’ basketball rivalry. “It was a fun atmosphere tonight, and it was fun for the players.”
Sandy Creek sophomore Ethan Shaw enjoyed a good shooting night. He registered a game-high 18 points. Nine of those came in the third quarter, aiding the Cougars to a 32-22 lead going into the final period.
The Cougars had to fight off a valiant fourth-quarter comeback effort by the Bluehawks. Sandy Creek took the lead for good with one minute left before the halftime break.
SC expanded their lead to 10 points when Shaw, a sophomore, canned a three-pointer at the end of the third.
Sandy Creek seniors Kadyn Clark and Drake Lally combined for 14 points in a display of firepower that Wiseman likes from the Cougars.
“We’ve been talking about other guys needing to step up,” Wiseman said. “Ethan has been our main scorer. He can’t do it himself. We need more guys to look for more opportunities to score. We did that tonight. A lot of kids stepped up to help us to a victory.”
St. Cecilia commanded the game’s early going. The Bluehawks sped to a 7-2 lead and kept Sandy Creek scoreless for more than four minutes in the first quarter.
But inaccurate shooting became the bane of St. Cecilia’s existence Thursday. Sandy Creek’s defense had a lot to do with the ’Hawks’ scoring problems.
“We struggled shooting. On the road, when you can’t make outside shots, that’s going to be tough for the rest of the game,” said STC coach Ryan Ohnoutka. “I thought we had a pretty good start. We were doing the things we prepared for. Then our game slowed down. I wanted our players to push the ball more. That’s when we are at our best.”
Sandy Creek got help from its zone defense that helped slow down St. Cecilia’s offensive pace. The Cougars made it tough inside for the Bluehawks’ shooters. And STC’s poor outside shooting doubled St. Cecilia’s troubles.
“We’ve been working a lot on switching our defense up to try and slow offenses down,” Wiseman said. “I thought it worked really well tonight.”
The fourth quarter witnessed an energized STC team, as the Bluehawks opened with a 5-0 run. The flurry whittled the Cougars’ lead to 32-27 halfway through the last quarter. The Bluehawks cut the lead to 37-34 when Cooper Butler buried a three-pointer with 1:12 remaining.
But STC scored only two more points the rest of the way, while the Cougars iced the win at the free-throw line.
Bluehawk junior Braxton Wiles led St. Cecilia’s fourth-quarter charge by scoring eight of his team-high 18 points in the final quarter. From his post position, he willed his way in for layups.
STC (5-6)................7 8 7 14 — 36
SC (3-8)..............4 13 15 10 — 42
St. Cecilia (36)
Jenson Anderson 2, Cooper Butler 8, Hayden Demuth 6, Carson Kudlacek 7, Braxton Wiles 13.
Sandy Creek (42)
Kaydn Clark 8, Vojta Povolny 3, Ethan Shaw 18, Oliver Oglesby 4, Drake Lally 6, Jack Clark 3.