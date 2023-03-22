RURAL FAIRFIELD — A digital media class of students at Sandy Creek High School are working to immortalize the football team's transition from 11- to eight-man football in a six-part documentary series coming to a social media site near you.
The ambitious project is a step up from the hype videos that members of teacher Jeremy Borer's class had been working on before it to push the school's athletic teams, one senior Connor Peters saw as an opportunity to delve deeper into the world of digital media while capturing an historic transition in school history.
The season-long project, which required covering football summer camp activity, practices and games, is expected to be completed in the coming weeks and shown to all students at Sandy Creek before making its way onto a social media site — possibly Facebook — for public viewing.
Borer describes the ambitious project as a game changer in terms of defining the school's digital media program, which he said already had developed into a fairly comprehensive course even before its subject upgrade.
"The kids were looking for a bigger project (other) than short hype videos," Borer said. "They wanted to do a film of some sort. Then my students came up with this idea about covering our football team's changing from 11 to eight-man football, documenting the season and telling the story of how that season went, the changes they went through and results of the season as well.
"It was student-led completely, which was really cool."
For Peters, a third-year digital media student, the ambitious project proved to be a real eye-opener, one that has solidified his resolve to pursue a career as videographer/broadcaster at Central Community College next year. For as topsy-turvy as the media project became at times, it proved to be a ride worth the investment, one he found to be both invigorating and highly educational.
"There were a lot of things I didn't know," Peters said. "I had guys beside me showing me how to do everything. We all pretty much were teaching each other something every day.
"I liked the aspect of all the hands-on experience and the on-field experience. I didn't know that's what the sidelines were like at football games, very high energy and fun to be around. I enjoyed it a lot. I'm not really into football, so I took this as an opportunity grow my skills, get my name out there and enjoy the guys I was working with."
As director, Peters is charged with sorting out the final direction the story will take. The biggest challenge for him during production has been keeping everyone involved feeling as though they were valuable contributors to the effort.
"I wanted to find a way to include everyone's ideas without leaving anyone's input out," he said. "I'm not very good about telling people what to do and I didn't want to hurt anyone's feelings.
"Probably the hardest thing was trying to find my place and when to input my input. I found something I loved doing and will continue to love doing. It's constantly changing and developing, and with new technology always coming out, you have to find new ways to master your craft and keep at it."
As a story, the project didn't disappoint, Peters said. From limping out of the gate in losing fashion to finishing the season with its first playoff win in more than a decade, the transition proved as noteworthy as the first-time project itself.
"Everything came together at the end," Peters said. "Getting to make this documentary was the opportunity of a lifetime. I was involved in this project more than any other project I'd done before and am thankful to my teacher and the other guys working with me on this for sharing this fun and collaborative experience."
For junior Mason Hinrichs, the project proved equally inspirational, serving to pique his interest in pursuing a career in digital media in some form or another.
"I feel like I learned a lot about working with a team," he said. "I wanted to go outside my comfort zone and try something different."
Highlights of the journey included recording team the team's growth as a unit and sharing in its jubilation following a hard-fought playoff victory.
"My favorite moments were seeing the team grow and making the playoffs and being able to tell that story," Hinrichs said.
Much as in the games they were covering, having a well-executed game plan proved crucial when attempting to capture the footage necessary to tell the tale, he said.
"There's a lot to getting your shots exactly the way you want them," he said. "You never want to miss that insane shot that could be useful.
"When you are recording interviews, you want things to be said in a way that tells the story the way you want things to be said. It all goes back to planning."
Already Borer and his class are searching for another moment in time worth documenting for next year's class. He hopes the screening of this year's project will serve to inspire even greater interest in the program next year.
At present, there are no plans to release the video series for sale.
"We're not looking to make any money on this," he said. "We're just trying to promote our kids and the school, to make this something they can be proud of. I'm hoping it sparks interest in the younger people at school who are going to come watch it to give it (digital media studies) a try."