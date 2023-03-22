p03-23-23SCRfballMovie
Connor Peters (front) and Mason Hinrichs view footage from one of Sandy Creek’s football games last season Wednesday at the school. Media students at Sandy Creek are working on a documentary about the Cougars' recent transition from 11- to eight-man football. It is expected to be released on the web in the coming weeks.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

RURAL FAIRFIELD — A digital media class of students at Sandy Creek High School are working to immortalize the football team's transition from 11- to eight-man football in a six-part documentary series coming to a social media site near you.

The ambitious project is a step up from the hype videos that members of teacher Jeremy Borer's class had been working on before it to push the school's athletic teams, one senior Connor Peters saw as an opportunity to delve deeper into the world of digital media while capturing an historic transition in school history.

