SUTTON — Sandy Creek’s 1-3-1 zone defense became the difference maker Thursday night against Southern Nebraska Conference foe Sutton.
The Cougars (8-9) utilized their length, especially late, to keep the Mustangs at bay in a 44-36 win.
SUTTON — Sandy Creek’s 1-3-1 zone defense became the difference maker Thursday night against Southern Nebraska Conference foe Sutton.
The Cougars (8-9) utilized their length, especially late, to keep the Mustangs at bay in a 44-36 win.
“We have a lot of length and it’s good that we utilize that length. Sutton did a really good job of being patient and finding the open guys, but at times you can tell that we made them comfortable,” said Cougars head coach Cole Wiseman, a Sutton grad.
“I thought our boys did a really good job. At times we lost some shooters, but for the most part they played really good game.”
Sandy Creek was up by nine late in the fourth before Sutton’s Aidan Jones drilled a 3-pointer to make it a two-possession game.
The Cougars’ defense stepped up to help close out the win. They ran a full-court press before dropping into their extended zone, which kept the Mustangs from producing the necessary offense late in a ball game.
Sandy Creek created two turnovers off the press in the fourth quarter and turned them into points.
“We make teams work the ball up the floor. Obviously, if we can get a steal and score that would be great for us,” Wiseman said.
Drake Lally led the scoring in the game with his 15 points. He scored nine of them in the third quarter and hit three 3-pointers.
“I’ve said to the guys since the holiday break that we need some guys to step up and score. Drake made his mind up at halftime that he was going to be that guy and he did a great job of starting us off in the this quarter than the other guys followed him,” said Wiseman.
A total of eight Sandy Creek players scored in the game which Wiseman was pleased to see.
“I’ll take that any day. We talk about that with the kids every time they’re on the floor. It’s an opportunity for us to get better and to grow and I think they’ve really taken that to heart,” he said.
Jack Clark had 12 points for the Cougars. Ethan Shaw had eight, Kadyn Clark, Volta Povolny, Oliver Ogelsby and Owen Ogelsby each had two, and Jacob Petr had one.
Sutton was led by Jacob Huxoll. Of his 14 points, seven came in the fourth quarter. Aidan Jones and Harrison Herndon each had six points. Weston Ohrt had four, Garrison Perrien had three, Jesse Bergen had two and Tyson Scheidemann had one.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.