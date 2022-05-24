NORTH PLATTE — Playing golf is hard enough.
Playing a new golf course in rain, well, that’s the challenge golfers from Franklin, Lawrence-Nelson and Thayer Central endured during Monday’s practice round before the Class D state tournament.
The 11 Tribland golfers competing attempted to gain some insight on the course, but left soggy and still in limbo.
That didn’t help much when the course conditions turned dry for Tuesday’s opening round at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte.
“That wasn’t an ideal practice round,” Thayer Central coach Trey Strong said with a laugh. “The putting surfaces were much different today.”
Add that insult to the season-long injury of a closed Hebron Country Club and the Titans’ short game has seen better days.
“We haven’t had short game practice all year,” Strong said. “Not making excuses but it kind of reared its head a bit today. Maybe a lack of reps we’d normally have gotten on the short game side.”
Strong said that was a big reason why his No. 1 golfer, Zachary Vandervoort, shot six strokes above par and carded a 78. Though the senior is still tied for third heading into Wednesday’s final round.
“The total number of putts for 18 (holes) was well above his season average,” Strong said. “Several three-putts is really unlike him.”
Vandervoort found himself four-over after four holes, including a double bogey on the first hole. He marked his first birdie on the par-five seventh, but washed it with a bogey on No. 9 before the turn.
The Titan began the back nine with a par and a birdie, but followed with a bogey and a double before finishing with five consecutive pars.
Teammate Jedric Dankenbring broke 90 for the Titans. He had four pars and a birdie on the par three third hole to finish with an 88.
Cayden Huber scored a 93 and Mason Remmers 97. Gunner Mumford was at 101 to end the first round.
Thayer Central sits in fifth place three strokes behind Lawrence-Nelson (353).
The Raiders are six strokes out of third place following three golfers scoring under 90.
“That’s pretty good for us,” said coach Jerad Niederklein.
The black and silver clad golfers stayed away from the boundaries, which kept the scores from adding up.
“We really kept the ball in play and we didn’t have any big numbers,” Niederklein said. “That keeps your score manageable.”
Krayton Kucera and Toby Kotinek, who had the only two birdies for L-N, turned in twin 87s. They both carded 3s on the par four sixth.
“It’s a short par four,” Niederklein said. “They drove it pretty close to the green and got up and down for birdie. That helps save some strokes, too.”
Conner Janda (88) managed to stay under 90 despite scribing four double bogeys and a triple on his card. Wyatt Brockman shot 91 and Bayln Bargen 98.
Niederklein said his team, too, struggled with the undulations of Lake Maloney’s greens.
“There are really not flat spots on them,” the L-N coach said. “Small hills and little slopes. It’s tough to hole putts, but if we can do a better job of lag putting and two-putting instead of three-putting, that will help us.”
Franklin’s Gregory Boettcher is tied for 45th after the first round. The sophomore shot a 91.
Top 10 after 18 holes
1, Teagan Sonneman, St. Pat’s, 69; 2, Connor Hasenauer, St. Pat’s, 73; T3, Anthony Heiser, Stuart, 78; T3, Zachary Vandervoort 78; T3, Zeybreon Hansen. Perkins County, 78; 6, Kyler Lusche, Kimball, 81; T7, Jhet Holthus, Hyannis, 82; T7, Jacob Holzfaster, Paxton 82; T7, Jacob Klooz, Friend, 82; T10, Cole Kramer, Sandhills Valley, 83; T10, Mitchell Kelly, Pender, 83
Lawrence-Nelson
Krayton Kucera 43-44 87; Toby Kotinek 42-45 87; Conner Janda 44-44 88; Wyatt Brockman 44-47 91; Balyn Bargen 48-50 98
Thayer Central
T3, Zachary Vandervoort 40-38 78; Jedric Dankenbring 42-46 88; Cayden Huber 48-45 93; Mason Remmers 49-49 98; Gunner Mumford 46-55 101