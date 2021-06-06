EVANS, Ga. – The Northeast Community College women’s soccer team continues to set records this season.
The Hawks (13-4-1) battled tough for 90 minutes and pulled out a 2-1 victory over fifth-seed Howard Community College at Blanchard Woods Park in Evans, Georgia.
“This was a tough match and a very physical game as both teams were battling it out,” head coach Chad Miller said. “I didn’t feel like we were playing our game in the first half. But, going into the second half, I thought we had some things figured out and our possession was better. We seemed to be more comfortable and a little more settled in as the second half went on.”
Frida Aguliar-Ximello put the Hawks on the scoreboard first right before the end of the first half in the 44th-minute. The Dragons answered with a goal in the 47th minute, but Sara Pedroza gave the Hawks their game-winning goal in the 72nd minute, thanks to an assist from sister Naomi Pedroza.
The Hawks outshot Howard, 11-8.