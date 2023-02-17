OMAHA — Fillmore Central's final match of the second day of the state tournament was a microcosm of the day itself.
Heavyweight Markey Hinrichs lost an ultimate tiebreaker 2-1, which ended a day of close finishes — of which the Panthers were often on the wrong end of.
"Sometimes when you win one of those close matches then it snowballs the right way," said coach Ryan Komenda, whose team dropped a place to third in the team standings.
"Sometimes when you don't it kind of goes the other way... We've won a lot of close matches this year. It's not like we're not in great shape. These rounds down here are all tremendous athletes and wrestlers. We've just got to come back and fight tomorrow."
The Panthers entered Friday with four semifinalists. They head into Saturday with just one finalist.
Defending state champion Alexander Schademann improved to 54-0 with a third period pin over Central City's Brandon Fye to clinch the Panthers' only spot in the finals.
Aiden Hinrichs was pinned in the first round at 145 pounds by Falls City's Wyatt Olberding on a quick trigger. Jackson Turner lost a 5-4 decision to Broken Bow's Connor Wells, and then there was Markey Hinrichs in the nightcap at CHI Health Center Arena tying the match late before Pierce's Dawson Raabe scored an escape in overtime.
"1-3 (in the semis)... I hope we can come back and fight for some higher places tomorrow," Komenda said.
That will largely take place in the morning, when consolation matches begin at 9 a.m.
Aiden Hinrichs will try to improve on a fifth-place finish last season while Travis Meyer, who fought through the consolation bracket all day, will aim for higher than sixth. Markey Hinrichs will earn a first medal one way or the other.
Meyer, who won his opening round bout on Thursday, registered a pin in his first consolation match and advanced via disqualification in his second.
"Big win for him," Komenda said of Meyer at 126 pounds. "He kind of got injured a bit so we'll see if he can come back tomorrow or not."
Continuing the trend of close losses, Treven Stassines lost in overtime to Raymond Central's Tie Hollandsworth, bettering a 9-5 decision suffered in districts. Dylan Gewecke fell 6-4 at 132 pounds.
Nonetheless, the Panthers have medals to earn. Namely a second straight gold for Schademann, who won at 132 last season.
He takes an unbeaten mark into the 138 final against Bishop Neumann's Cade Lierman (43-3). The two went to overtime earlier this season.
"Every step of the journey is just confirmation of the work I've been putting in, so it is good to see a result like (a dominant pin in the semifinals)," Schademann said. "Just go out and put the hammer down and dominate. I think it sends a message to everyone in the stands and my opponent in the finals.
"I'm here and you're going to have to work pretty darn hard to beat me."
Superior's Hayden Neeman is still alive in the 132-pound semis after surviving the heartbreak round. After notching a 16-0 tech fall on Milford's Sean Stanton, Neeman scored a 10-4 decision on Logan View's Kaden Gregory to secure a spot on the podium.
Class C
First round
120 — Jacob McGee (24-6), Logan View, dec. Connor Rempe (41-12), South Central; 12-7
120 — Ethan Elliott (45-1), Hershey, pinned Holden McDonald (38-20), Superior; 0:52
126 — Aaron Ohnoutka (50-1), Bishop Neumann, pinned Zachary Burkey (22-16), Doniphan-Trumbull; 0:44
126 — Travis Meyer (48-3), Fillmore Central tech fall Clay Rasmussen (34-13), Kearney Catholic; 17-1
126 — Rowan Jarosik (39-8), South Central pinned Hunter Kuchta (18-15), Cedar Catholic; 2:36
132 — Hayden Neeman (39-5), Superior tech fall Uzziah Voss (27-19), Mitchell; 16-0
132 — Dylan Gewecke (37-9), Fillmore Central dec. Kaleb Baker (36-11), St. Paul; 5-2
132 — Iverson Mejia (42-2), Wilber-Clatonia, pinned Chase Groff (23-20), Doniphan-Trumbull; 2:13
138 — Alexander Schademann (52-0), Fillmore Central tech fall Gavin Sandoz (25-17), Valentine; 20-5
145 — Aiden Hinrichs (45-7), Fillmore Central dec. Hudson Last (25-15), Battle Creek; 7-1
160 — Ben Alberts (46-0), GICC, pinned Kyler Boyles (36-19), Superior; 3:22
160 — Treven Stassines (46-7), Fillmore Central pinned Casey Schnebel (25-20), Battle Creek; 3:10
182 — Jackson Turner (43-7), Fillmore Central pinned Curtis Rittgam (13-7), Gordon-Rushville; 2:46
195 — Tycen Breckner (39-7), Doniphan-Trumbull pinned Clayton Carlson (3-4), Pierce; 2:39
285 — Markey Hinrichs (41-7), Fillmore Central pinned Paxton Bartels (15-10), Crofton/Bloomfield; 3:52
Quarterfinals
126 — Aaron Ohnoutka (51-1), Bishop Neuamann, dec. Travis Meyer (48-4), Fillmore Central; 7-2
126 — Braxon Rynearson (20-2), Broken Bow, pinned Rowan Jarosik (39-9), South Central; 6:19
132 — Kaleb Baker (38-10), St. Paul, pinned Hayden Neeman (39-6), Superior; 2:52
138 — Alexander Schademann (53-0), Fillmore Central, dec. Brady Hochstein (32-9), Cedar Catholic; 10-3
145 — Aiden Hinrichs (46-7), Fillmore Central, pinned Owen Sack (35-8), St. Paul; 5:27
160 — Ashton Lurz (36-3), Valentine, dec. Treven Stassines (46-8), Fillmore Central; 2-0
182 — Jackson Turner (44-7), Fillmore Central, pinned Jurgen Baker (32-20), Tri County; 0:39
195 — Max Denson (39-9), Broken Bow maj. dec. Tycen Breckner (39-8), Doniphan-Trumbull; 8-0
285 — Markey Hinrichs (42-7), Fillmore Central, pinned Bridger Rice (36-4), Ord; 5:59
Semifinals
138 — Alexander Schademann (54-0), Fillmore Central pinned Brandon Fye (37-10), Central City; 4:51
145 — Wyatt Olberding (49-2), Falls City pinned Aiden Hinrichs (46-8), Fillmore Central; 1:27
182 — Connor Wells (46-2) Broken Bow def. Jackson Turner (44-8), Fillmore Central; 5-4
285 — Dawson Raabe (26-5), Pierce ultimate tiebreaker Markey Hinrichs (42-8), Fillmore Central; 2-1
Finals
138 — Alexander Schademann (54-0), Fillmore Central vs. Cade Lierman (43-3), Bishop Neumann
Consolation first round
120 — Connor Rempe (42-12), South Central pinned Holden McDonald (38-21), Superior; 3:48
126 — Clay Rasmussen (23-16), Kearney Catholic pinned Zachary Burkey (22-17), Doniphan-Trumbull; 4:52
132 — Dylan Gewecke (37-10), Fillmore Central maj. dec. Uzziah Voss (27-20), Mitchell; 13-3
132 — Sean Stanton (33-11), Milford dec. Chase Groff (23-21), Doniphan-Trumbull; 8-2
160 — Isaac Pistulka (41-11), West Holt, pinned Kyler Boyles (36-20), Superior; 4:56
Consolation second round
120 — Cooper Rea (31-7), Milford dec. Connor Rempe (42-12), South Central; 8-3
126 — Travis Meyer (48-4), Fillmore Central pinned Spencer Weers (27-29), Fairbury; 2:33
126 — Brittin Valentine (28-10), David City dec. Rowan Jarosik (39-10), South Central; 7-5
132 — Sam Luther (41-11), Kearney Catholic dec. Dylan Gewecke (37-11), Fillmore Central; 6-4
132 — Hayden Neeman (40-6), Superior tech fall Sean Stanton (33-11), Milford; 16-0
160 — Treven Stassines (47-8), Fillmore Central dec. Robert Gilkerson (35-8), Falls City; 8-5
195 — Josh Stewart (26-15), Malcolm dec. Tycen Breckner (39-8), Doniphan-Trumbull; 7-3
Consolation quarterfinals
126 — Travis Meyer (49-4), Fillmore Central def. Brittin Valentine (28-11), David City
132 — Hayden Neeman (41-6), Superior dec. Kaden Gregory (46-9), Logan View; 10-4
160 — Treven Stassines (47-8), Fillmore Central vs. Tie Hollandsworth (39-6), Raymond Central
Consolation semifinals
126 — Travis Meyer (49-4), Fillmore Central vs. Carson Wood (33-5), Boone Central
132 — Hayden Neeman (41-6), Superior vs. Iverson Mejia (43-3), Wilber-Clatonia
145 — Aiden Hinrichs (46-8), Fillmore Central vs. Barrett Brandt (38-2), Syracuse
182 — Jackson Turner (44-8) vs. Nate McDonald (41-10), North Bend Central
285 — Markey Hinrichs (42-8) vs. Quade Peterson (44-10), St. Paul