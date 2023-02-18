p02-20-23NSAwrSchademann.jpg
Fillmore Central’s Alexander Schademann celebrates his 200th win after defeating Bishop Neumann’s Cade Lierman in their 138-pound Class C championship match Saturday during the state tournament in Omaha. 

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

OMAHA — Alexander Schademann raised his arms to the crowd like Russell Crowe in "Gladiator."

Are you not entertained?

