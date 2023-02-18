OMAHA — Alexander Schademann raised his arms to the crowd like Russell Crowe in "Gladiator."
Are you not entertained?
In 55 matches this season and 111 over the last two, Schademann was the star of the show.
On Saturday at the CHI Health Center Arena, the Fillmore Central senior polished off a storied wrestling career. He became the first Panther in program history to win two titles, doing so in back-to-back seasons.
His 11-5 decision over Bishop Neumann's Cade Lierman in the 138-pound Class C final was his 87th straight victory, dating to January 2022. It was also the 200th of his career.
"We knew at the start of the year if things would go our way that it was possible," said FC coach Ryan Komenda said of the win mark. "He got 56 last year and we knew we could get to (at least) 50 (wins) this season. It just depends on the year where the byes fall and things.
"But what a great kid. Two-time champ, four-time qualifier. Wrestled a solid match. He was good on his feet, scored in all three areas of the game. Just what a good kid. First two-timer in school history — a great accomplishment."
Schademann's final gesture to the crowd was not a questioning of who's next or who can beat him, he said.
"Wrestling is such a grueling sport," he said. "Leading up to this week all I could think about was, 'I get to eat. I can finally be done.' Then it's over and you're just like, 'Wow, what a ride.'
"I can't explain what these four years has meant to me and it was just like a take it in, this one last moment sort of thing."
