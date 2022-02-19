OMAHA — After Friday's semifinal win, Fillmore Central's Alex Schademann said his confidence was at an all-time high. And watching Saturday's Class C 132-pound state championship match, you could see him exue that confidence. He never doubted that he was going to win.
Okay, maybe when it became a one-point match in the third period, there was a little extra sense of urgency. But in the end, Schademann's confidence was rewarded, as he was able to hang on and beat Raymond Central's Logan Bryce in the state championship.
"I just feel happiness," Schademann said. "There's nothing like doing what you set out to do at the beginning of the season like that. Just the feeling you can achieve that in a sport like wrestling, it's something only wrestlers can understand."
Schademann beat Bryce in the district final just a week before, but the Panther's gold medalist said Bryce changed up his style in Saturday's match. Schademann had to make an adjustment of his own.
"He made some good adjustments," the Panther's junior said. "In our district finals, I was able to take him down twice. Obviously, I didn't take him down once in that match, so I had to find another way to get it done."
"We couldn't get a takedown on (Bryce). He had a good plan on our takedowns," said FC head coach Ryan Komenda. "That nearfall in the third period gave us some breathing room, and we kind of got in trouble there for a second. But we got one back so that was good."
Schademann was understandably emotional after pouring countless hours of hard work and dedication into one match. He said the feelng of being state champion had not fully hit him yet, but it's a feeling he's thankful to experience.
"Afterwards, I kind of broke down seeing my coaches and teammates," he said. "They're the only reason I was in the position I was. I just want to thank them, my dad, my family, all of them. They made this possible."
132 — Alex Schademann (55-2), Fillmore Central, vs. Logan Bryce (43-2), Raymond Central
- Schademann is a three-time qualifier, placed fifth last season
- Schademann beat Bryce in the district final, 5-4
- Bryce is a two-time medalist, including a runner-up finish in 2020
285 — Payton Christiancy (47-6), Superior, vs. Quade Peterson (38-10), St. Paul
- Christiancy placed sixth in 2020
- Christiancy has knocked off two straight top five wrestlers
- Superior's last state champion: Gary Holling, 1980