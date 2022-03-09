Baseball vs Michigan-Game 3

Senior Shay Schanaman is the Husker’s No. 2 starter to begin the 2022 season.

 Courtesy Nebraska Athletics

Senior Shay Schanaman has been named the Big Ten Baseball's Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday morning.

Schanaman earned his first win of the season in Omaha's 6-0 victory against Northwestern State on Saturday.

The Grand Island, Neb., native tossed a complete-game three-hit shutout and posted a season-high eight strikeouts with one walk. Schanaman allowed only two NSU baserunners to reach second base and faced 31 batters.

Schanaman's performance was the first nine-inning complete-game shutout by a Nebraska pitcher since Jake Meyers vs. Western Carolina on March 12, 2017.

 

