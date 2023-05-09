051023HCOsbSchelkopf.jpg
Hastings College's Sydney Schelkopf was named first team All-Great Plains Athletic Conference in the postseason awards announced Tuesday. The Geneva native led the Broncos in a number of offensive categories.

 Courtesy Hastings College Athletics

Sydney Schelkopf didn't like hitting leadoff, but four years later has ended her career as one of the best Troy Baker has coached while at Hastings College.

Her reputation across the Great Plains Athletic Conference was solidified as well on Tuesday in the league's postseason softball awards list. 

