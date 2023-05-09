Sydney Schelkopf didn't like hitting leadoff, but four years later has ended her career as one of the best Troy Baker has coached while at Hastings College.
Her reputation across the Great Plains Athletic Conference was solidified as well on Tuesday in the league's postseason softball awards list.
Schelkopf was named first team all-GPAC, becoming the first Bronco since 2018 to make the top grade in the conference. The last HC player to do so was slugger Corrin Ziepke.
A second-team selection a season ago, Schelkopf led the Broncos in nearly every offensive category as a fifth-year player, including batting average (.377), hits (55), runs scored (36), and stolen bases (10). She only struck out eight times in 146 at bats.
"Syd is a kid who has been very consistent," said Baker, whose team finished 18-25 this spring. "She ended her career top 10 in (batting) average.
"If you asked her, she'd probably say she hated hitting leadoff, but she did the best she could for me in four years."
Schelkopf, who is a Geneva native, transferred back closer to home after choosing Nebraska-Omaha out of high school.
Baker and the Broncos found a gem who was wiling to do whatever it took to help the team.
"Coming here as an all-state shortstop after going to UNO for a year and then learning how to play outfield, I would say she's not even a finished product of outfield," Baker said. "She gets great reads, she has her speed, but she has an infielder's arm."
Baker joked that Schelkopf would come back for a sixth season if she could, and he would certainly have her.
But she went out on the program's highest note since 2017, with an appearance in the postseason.
"She did end on a great note," Baker said. "We ended on a GPAC tournament and that's what she wanted to do."
Four Broncos garnered honorable mention in the conference: Lexie Mudloff, Katyn Kappler, Macie Mays and Kyleigh Boever.
Boever, a senior with a fifth-year option, was the team's workhorse in the pitching circle, clocking 126 2/3 innings to a 3.04 earned run average. She finished the season 12-8, struck out 106 batters and threw 14 complete games.
Baker was hopeful Boever would slide into a well-deserved second team all-GPAC slot, but acknowledged the conference's pitching depth.
"She's at a spot in the GPAC where we're loaded," Baker said. "All of the No. pitchers had a dominant year. Any other year she'd probably be in there. She did a great job for us and beat a lot of those No. 1s.
"We're excited to see what she brings her fifth year."
Mudloff had team-highs in both home runs (6) and runs batted in (32) while finishing her redshirt freshman season with a 2.56 batting average, but Baker was most impressed with Mudloff's defense this spring.
"The tape on her was she's not a great defender, but are you kidding me? She made some plays this year at second base that I haven't seen in a long time here," he said. "If you asked her how her hitting was, she'd say it was terrible, but she led our team in homers and RBI. There's no doubt she could be first or second team next year."
Kappler maintained the third-best average in the lineup, hitting .315 as a freshman. She drove in 20 runs.
"I didn't know what to expect out of her as a freshman," Baker said, "but she came here, outplayed some players and we couldn't get her off the field. She played the most games on our team and had a very solid season."
Mays led the Broncos with 15 extra-base hits, 10 of which were doubles. She was second in runs scored with 28 and drove in another 30.
"She has power that is unmatched. I still think she is going to hit it out of the complex by the time she's done," Baker said. "I told her today that she's going to do bigger and better things next year. Once she figures out what kids are trying to do to her (at the plate), she's going to put some hurting on some softballs."
Player of the year: Northwestern's Gwen Mikkelsen. The conference's leader in batting average (.449) and RBI (56).
Pitcher of the year: Dordt's Abby Kraemer. Posted the conference's best ERA (1.09), was second with 19 wins, third in strikeout (186).
Coach of the year: Shane Bouman, Northwestern. The Red Raiders went 43-6 in the regular season and were runners-up in the postseason tournament.