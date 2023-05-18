As his new team files into town this week to report for duty, Sodbusters skipper Joel Schipper will look to make them feel right at home as he aims to create an atmosphere of winning and learning for all involved in the program.
Schipper, who doubles as head coach of the Hastings College baseball team, takes over this season to lead the independent summer league baseball program after being recruited for the role just a month earlier by general manager Scott Galusha.
A fiercely competitive and successful athlete in his playing days at both football and baseball at Grand Valley State University in Michigan, the 28-year-old manager brings a love of the game to the field each day that he hopes will resonate well with the 33 recruits checking in for duty this week with host families.
“This is a great chance for me to give back to the community,” Schipper said. “I’m really looking forward to building some relationships around the country and furthering myself as a coach.”
Though not a fixture at Sodbusters games in previous years, he is familiar enough with the program to know its importance to the community. And while he will certainly be looking to field a competitive team, his primary objective is to further the careers of those entrusted to his tutelage, bringing his no-nonsense approach to the game with an emphasis on developing sound fundamentals and mental toughness.
“I’m looking forward to being part of the culture here, making a good, comfortable environment for everybody, and to understand where guys are coming from,” he said. “I’m going to put our little twist on how I run things at Hastings College and work toward one goal: to try to develop them so they feel like they’ve gotten a little better. My goal is to create a good team atmosphere for these guys to develop.”
His plan is to make the experience memorable for the fans who frequent the games and the players who lay it on the line each game. The challenge will be building a team-oriented environment from recruits brought together from different programs with differing philosophies and traditions from across the country.
“The biggest thing is getting a bunch of different personalities together who do things a certain way at the college they play for.” he said. “Scott has done a great job filling the stadium, so hopefully we’ll give them some good stuff to cheer about this summer.
“These guys are here because they want to get better. I’m committed to keep building and creating a team atmosphere for these guys to thrive. For me, the big thing is playing the game with passion and energy.”
With a mix of a dozen or so returnees meshed with a generous influx of new blood, Schipper welcomes the challenge of blending multiple personalities and talents into a single-minded unit committed to success. He expects the season to be a learning experience for the players, himself, and his coaches.
“The mental side of the game is so important,” he said. “Basically, baseball is a game of failures, so it’s good to have down the mental side of the game, making sure these guys are developing their baseball IQs. It all comes back to the fundamentals.
“From a hitter’s perspective, it’s about having a good approach, helping these guys understand and recognize good pitches to swing at, and developing a two-strike approach. In tight games, it comes back to getting a bunt down or making the routine play in the field and throwing strikes. Mechanically, it’s good to have this stuff in your toolbox. I’m here to help them any way I can to develop them in all the different phases of the game.”