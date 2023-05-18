w09-02-21MSClittleLeague_59.jpg
Hastings College head baseball coach Joel Schipper hands out hats to players during a celebration for the Hastings Little League team Sept. 1, 2021.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

As his new team files into town this week to report for duty, Sodbusters skipper Joel Schipper will look to make them feel right at home as he aims to create an atmosphere of winning and learning for all involved in the program.

Schipper, who doubles as head coach of the Hastings College baseball team, takes over this season to lead the independent summer league baseball program after being recruited for the role just a month earlier by general manager Scott Galusha.

