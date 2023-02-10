After tasting victory at virtually every level during his baseball career, Joel Schipper was left with a bad taste of humble pie in his debut season as head baseball coach at Hastings College last season.
But with 23 new players gracing the Bronco roster this season — including four can't-miss outfield prospects — he is thinking a new menu plan may be just what the program needs to plate a palatable season this time around.
"What we're really trying to do is build our culture up to be more competitive," he said. "We just want to go out and do our thing. It doesn't matter if we're facing a stud pitcher or a really good team.
"We just need to play Hastings College baseball and finish games. If we can get into that mindset of being competitive and consistent, we'll have success this spring and see a big improvement from year one to year two."
As disappointing as things looked on paper, Schipper didn't consider last season a total shipwreck by any means. What turned most of the team's potential wins to losses seemed to be more about mental toughness and tenacity than anything else, he said. And those are things he is certain time will address as the season progresses.
"Last season was very humbling for me, personally," he said. "We were in a lot of games, we just didn't finish. We left a lot of baseball out on the field. Our focus coming into this year with this class will be on practice and weight lifting and trying to get better toward the end of games."
While its youth may limit just how far the Broncos are able to go in their quest to reach postseason play, Schipper is nevertheless excited to see just how much his talented squad of mostly freshman and and sophomores can improve as the season unfolds. The Broncos open their season with a weekend road split in southwestern Kansas against William Penn on Feb. 11 and Southwestern on Feb. 12.
Top freshman recruits poised to make an impact right out of the gate for HC are outfielders Tristan Martinez, Antonio Rigney, Jayden Stone, and Brody Severin. All possess "great plate instincts" and speed to burn, the latter which Schipper thinks will help the team excel, both on the base paths and chasing down fly balls on defense.
"We didn't have a lot of speed last year," he said. "We would have loved to do more damage on the base paths in that department. These four guys will do a great job on offense and defense."
Freshman shortstop Jace Valdez is another young addition who will be called upon to help solidify what Schipper expects to be a sound defensive unit, along with sophomore returners Tyler Welsh at third base and Dylan Otto at first base.
"They have a ton of varsity experience and went through the ups and downs of last season, so they should be good leaders for us," Schipper said. "We're excited to have those guys back."
Sophomore Matt Lucero and senior Trent Smith, both returners, will battle for the second baseman role, with returning senior Tyler Kissler anchoring the infield at catcher.
Those hoping to benefit most from the team's defensive upgrades are returning right-handed pitchers senior Gates Johnson and junior Lane Harris.
Johnson, a fifth-year super senior, looks to right what was a shaky ride much of last season.
"He's decided to come back and give it another shot and finish with a different mindset," Schipper said. "We're really excited to see what he does."
Regulated to a utility role last season, Harris will see full-time work as the No. 2 starting pitcher after exhibiting marked improvement on the hill.
"He has put all his energy into pitching and we've seen a lot of growth,"Schipper said.
While excessive snow in January kept the team from logging its usual defensive drills, Schipper is confident it shouldn't put a damper on its defensive prowess come opening day.
"We'll just be trying to make the best of every day," he said. "I'm really looking forward to kicking off the spring season in a few short weeks.
"Our focus is on getting to the conference tournament, and to do that, we'll need to win two out of four every weekend. Obviously it would be good to get a couple more wins than that. Our team will be dedicated to showing up every day and finishing games out."
That the Broncos face off against a slew of talented pre-conference opponents should bode well for them when they reach GPAC play to battle what Schipper said are still more top opponents from top to bottom.
Hastings travels to Joplin, Mo., to square off in a four-game round robin tournament Jan. 18-19 that features Graceland, Central Methodist, Dakota State and Columbia College.
"That will be a really good weekend for us playing some really good competition," he said. "We did that on purpose. The goal is to get our guys into big games to get them ready for conference play."