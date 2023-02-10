Joel Schipper
A native of Grand Rapids, Mich., Joel Schipper is entering his second season as the Hastings College baseball head coach. 

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

After tasting victory at virtually every level during his baseball career, Joel Schipper was left with a bad taste of humble pie in his debut season as head baseball coach at Hastings College last season.

But with 23 new players gracing the Bronco roster this season — including four can't-miss outfield prospects — he is thinking a new menu plan may be just what the program needs to plate a palatable season this time around.

