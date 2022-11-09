A little more than a year ago, Sammy Schmidt had her mind made up.
The University of Nebraska at Omaha was her next home. The city, the softball, the "home away from home."
That first home, of course, is Hastings, the place where her softball skills began to grow exponentially until she became an unstoppable force in the batter's box.
But on Wednesday, Schmidt made her pledge to the NCAA Division I Mavericks official, signing her letter of intent alongside her parents, Mark and Stephanie, and in front of a large contingent of teammates, friends and coaches at Hastings High.
"I feel really excited to start a new chapter in my life," Schmidt said. "Hastings High played a very big role in my last four years of my career and it's just nice knowing that I'll get a fresh start and go play at a higher level that I already knew I was competing for."
Schmidt's verbal commitment to UNO came at a unique time, but there was no time like the present. She and the Tigers had just finished the first of two district final victories over Crete at Smith Softball Complex last October.
Between games, Schmidt grabbed her phone, pulled up Twitter and sent off a tweet:
"I would like to announce my commitment to UNO to continue my academic and athletic career. Thank you to all the coaches I have had over the years and thank you to my family for getting me where I am today. GO MAVS!!❤️🖤"
The retweets, likes and congratulations rolled in while she and the Tigers swept Crete en route to securing a seventh straight district title.
While Schmidt's primary focus that day was on helping the Tigers back to the Class B state tournament, she just couldn't wait to commit any longer.
"I remember the night before I told my parents I wanted to go to UNO," she recalled.
Schmidt's parents vetted her thought process that evening, considering there were other schools still in consideration. Sammy was scheduled to visit South Dakota State University that weekend.
"I thought it was just a good time to commit right then and there," she said.
Fast forward to Wednesday, Schmidt can now say she's officially a Maverick. Signed, sealed and soon to be in uniform. She'll reunite with former HHS standout Sophie Cerveny, who started 30 games last season.
"I hope we can have the outfield duo again, and make big things happen there with her," Schmidt said with a smile.
UNO coach Mike Heard said Schmidt is a "true five-tool player."
"She has the potential to be something special at our level," the second-year Mavs coach said. "Our expectation is she'll be able to help us offensively and in the field and on the bases — just a really well-rounded player with a lot of talent."
Heard, the longtime Midland coach who made the leap to Division I with Omaha last season, said one of his top priorities when he accepted the job was to lock up Schmidt, the career .531 hitter and HHS program leader in hits (232), doubles (42) and triples (17).
"I had seen her on the club ball scene even before I took this job and she was just instantly one of the top one or two (players) I went after immediately," Heard said. "We were well aware of her and the numbers kind of speak for themselves."
Other HHS signings Wednesday:
-Nolan Studley, track and field, Nebraska-Kearney: "It feels good to be going to UNK. Glad to take this step up and I'm very excited... The coach kept in very close contact with me and made me feel very wanted going there. I went to a camp over the summer and the teammates just made a great environment."
Studley was sixth at state as a junior in the Class B high jump, clearing 6-feet, 2-inches. His personal best is 6-4.
"I feel like I could have gone much higher, so I'm looking to beat that this year," he said.
-Landon Weidner, wrestling, Augustana (S.D.): "Nice to get the recruiting process over with because it's a lot of pressure... They were the first school to reach out to me after my sophomore year when I got second (at state). That stuck in my head."
Weidner's childhood friend, Owen Hansen, also chose Augustana. They will be roommates. Hansen is a two-time South Dakota state champion for Gregory/Burke.
The Vikings are ranked fifth in the 2022-23 preseason poll.
"Really excited to get this guy in the room," Augie head coach Jason Reitmeier said of Weidner. "The minute we watched him compete we knew we wanted him in our room. Landon is a tough, gritty, hard nose kid that likes to really mix it up. He is solid in all positions but really excels on top. Landon rides hard with a physical beat you up mentality. He loves to compete, competing in national tournaments all over and all year. Landon will bring a country boy toughness to the program. Can't wait to get this guy on campus."
-Aaron Nonneman, basketball, Doane: "I'm just super blessed and grateful that I get to take my game to the next level because not many people get to have this opportunity... They showed the most interest in me and kept in touch pretty much every day. I felt them on my side and felt they believed in me."
Nonneman averaged 7.4 points and 2.4 rebounds as a junior for the Tigers, who finished 6-15 last season.
"I just want a winning season for me and my teammates. Last year we struggled in trying to build something that we didn't have before and we've got everything we need to this year to improve it all.
Area signings
Exeter-Milligan: Jozie Kanode, volleyball, Manhattan Christian
Harvard: Alyssa Ferguson, cross country, Concordia
Wilcox-Hildreth: Sarah Jensen, basketball, Southeast CC