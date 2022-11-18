w08-19-22HHSsbGINW_016.jpg
Buy Now

Hastings’ Samantha Schmidt celebrates a home run during a game against Grand Island Northwest Aug. 18, 2022 at Smith Softball Complex.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

Sammy Schmidt’s softball career was never about what the team could do for her but rather what could she do for the team.

That attitude especially took shape this season, her senior year, when Schmidt’s reputation at the plate and batting stat lines became so intimidating that she had to find other ways to affect the game.

Exchange Bank
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0