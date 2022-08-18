To pitch to Sammy Schmidt or not to pitch to Sammy Schmidt?
That’s a question all opposing coaches will ponder while playing Hastings High this fall.
Twice in Thursday’s softball season opener, Grand Island Northwest coach Mitch Sadd chose to have his pitcher throw to the Tigers’ senior slugger, once the Vikings intentionally walked her, and the other time was a Sophie’s choice.
Neither decision paid off for the preseason No. 1-rated Vikings (0-1), who were outscored by Schmidt herself in the contest at Smith Softball Complex.
Schmidt 5, Northwest 2.
No. 7 Hastings 8, No. 1 Northwest 2.
Schmidt homered in the first and third innings, and maintained a 1.000 batting average, for at least one game, with a single in the sixth.
She was put on without a second thought from Sadd with two outs and no one on in the fifth.
The Vikings had nowhere to put her in a tight spot in the sixth. After a long meeting in the circle prior to her at bat, Schmidt took a pitch, then roped a ball over the second baseman. Two runs scored.
That put the game further out of reach after sophomore transfer Peyton Baker gave the Tigers breathing room with a pinch-hit RBI single earlier in the frame.
The Vikings managed just two hits and committed three errors in losing their 17th game in five seasons to the Tigers.
“The word Hastings on a jersey, to my girls, we just can’t function like we should be,” Sadd said.
Two losses have come in elimination games at the last two state tournaments. Thursday’s was, perhaps, the earliest season statement possible.
“It is,” Schmidt argued, “because it shows how much talent is still here even with the extraordinary, amazing people we lost from last year.”
Hastings (1-0) didn’t seem to miss a beat despite missing six starters from last year’s team, which claimed a second consecutive Class B runner-up trophy.
The Tigers played error-free defense, with some highlight plays by transfer Macie Wolever, and new workhorse Alyssa Breckner worked around tons of traffic on the bases in her complete game victory.
“Lights out,” Schmidt said of her team’s pitcher. “She didn’t get down on herself, she pushed through. We were in a difficult situation where (Northwest) was up in the third inning and she shook it off and ended up doing an amazing job.”
“Wolever made some great plays,” Hastings coach Ashley Speak said.
Northwest took its only lead in the third when its offense cashed in on a pair of two-out singles. The first by Reyse Zobel scored Avyn Urbanski to tie the game, then Kylie Caspersen plated courtesy runner Jolie O’Hara to go up 2-1.
Schmidt took it right back in the bottom half, capitalizing on Wolever’s leadoff walk and Sadd’s OK on pitching to her.
Home run No. 2 on the night sailed out to right-center field.
“I wasn’t going to pitch to her the second time. But we had a runner on there, so we did and she put another one over the fence,” Sadd said.
Schmidt happens.
Breckner stranded as many Vikings — six — as she struck out. The senior, who transferred in last fall, walked six, as well, which was cause for most of the trouble she faced.
Northwest starter Ava Laurent fanned 11 Tigers, but didn’t have a Sammy Schmidt in her lineup.
“They’re a great team,” said Hastings coach Ashley Speak, whose team plays two-time defending Class B champion Omaha Skutt Catholic and Beatrice on Saturday.
“They’re going to do great things this season. They’re strong 1-through-9, they’ve got speed, and, of course, they’ve got Laurent in the circle, so watch out for them.”
Northwest (0-1)................002 000 0 — 2 2 3
Hasings (1-0)....................102 005 0 — 8 7 1
W — Alyssa Breckner. L — Ava Laurent.
2B — H, Grayce Beck.
HR — H, Sammy Schmidt 2.