KEARNEY — Lacey Schmidt used to play four sports until she found one she really wanted to focus on.
Two years ago at this time, Schmidt, a senior at Deshler, would be found playing volleyball for the Dragons.
Now, she’s dashing golf course fairways in extreme heat.
“Last year was definitely a little slower, but this year I’ve definitely upped my game and gotten a little quicker,” Schmidt said of the transition to running.
But the real reason she’s out for cross country and sacrificing air conditioned gymnasiums, is her desire to excel in track and field.
“It’s definitely helped me become a better athlete for track,” Schmidt said. “We want to make it to state and I’ve talked to a lot of coaches and we felt cross country would that for me.”
Schmidt led Tribland girls with her 11th place finish in the Class D race Monday at Kearney Country Club. She ran the course in 22:38.
“There was a lot more competition to push me to be the best I can be along with my other teammates,” Schmidt said. “I ran a little slower than my PR, but overall, we ran pretty well.”
Behind Schmidt was Doniphan-Trumbull freshman Anna Fitzgerald in 12th place.
Fitzgerald faced the daunting KCC club for the first time, and with the heat factoring in, she felt it after the race.
“It was a good race, but it was tough,” Fitzgerald said. “The hills were really inconsistent. It wasn’t the toughest I’ve run but it’s up there.”
Fitzgerald crossed the finish line in 22:40 and led the Cardinals to a fourth-place finish, scoring a low mark of 51 points. Fullerton won the team competition with 36 points.
There were 179 runners in the field.
“There were a lot of people, and that was the biggest part of it,” Fitzgerald said. “But the competition wasn’t too bad.”
Avery Robb also medaled for the Cardinals after she finished 19th in 22:58. Halle Kohmetscher crossed 32nd (24:25).
Thayer Central’s Sydney Escritt just missed medaling in 21st place (23:15).
St. Cecilia didn’t have the start or finish it envisioned in the race when 2019 state champion Alayna Vargas pulled herself out of the race around the mile mark. Vargas was one of the favorites in the race, entering with the fourth fastest time in Class D this fall.
According to STC coach Trevor Alber, Vargas “tweaked” her knee.
“Right at the end of the start where they go down that hill,” Alber further explained of where the injury occurred.
Vargas was in or near the lead when she decided it best to pull herself from the competition.
“She was running a good race to start,” Alber said. “She said it just bothered her going down hills. Up hills it was fine, but down was bothering her.”
Lucy Bykerk and Rachel Benal were the only two girls to finish for the Hawkettes. Bykerk placed 72nd in 26:33 and Benal 95th (27:55).
The St. Cecilia boys were 30th with 280 points. The youthful slate was paced by freshman Christian Almond, who finished 65th in a time of 21:26.
“He was about 10 seconds slow from his PR on the season,” Alber said of Almond. “On this course and in this weather, that’s pretty good.
“We have 10 freshmen out of 18 on the boys side.”
Wilcox-Hildreth’s Isaiah Springer joined the medal stand in 20th place (19:23.).
Class D boys
6, Wilcox-Hildreth — 20, Isaiah Springer 19:23.31, Grant Henery 21:05.81, Micah Johnson 21:11.82
10, Doniphan-Trumbull — Owen Schultz 20:08.57, Harrison Sjuts 20:41.44, Tice Yost 21:18.05, Camdyn Beirow 21:35.63, Andy Schultz 25:14.60, Sam Shafer 25:20.41,
Thayer Central — Adam Lukert 20:43.97, Bradley Neff 20:47.98, Ben Hammer 23:30.70
St. Cecilia — Christian Almond 21:26.47, Jacob Burns 23:06.76, Tony Bykerk 23:45.03, Sam Hoops 24:06.65, Talon Hawkinson 24:19.27, JJ Schaefer 24:26.54, Jackson Schaefer 25:19.88, Ben Carey 25:43.40, Gavin Kuzelka 25:45.65, Killian Heckman 26:02.24, Keegan Lindauer 26:08.20, Matthias Clark 27:21.86, Colten Javins 28:00.96, Collin Kuzelka 28:51.75
Blue Hill — Kyle Hubl 21:42.55, Jonathan Head 22:41.15, James Wirtes 24:36.02, Aiden Piel 25:42.89, Luke Olsen 27:09.61
Franklin — Trace Bislow 20:40.35, Isaac Dejonge 22:24.93, Josh Cooper 28:43.38
Kenesaw — Levi Schroeder 22:08.31, Bridger Kroos 23:42.32, Brayden Coutts 26:49.09, Austin Rostvet 29:30.66
Deshler — Hunter Glass 23:15.85, Tregan Lefave 23:22.19, Cole Ruhge 27:36.06,
Class D girls
4, Doniphan-Trumbull — 12, Anna Fitzgerald 22:40.63; 19, Avery Robb 22:58.93, Halle Kohmetscher 24:25.78, Emma Saathoff 26:00.76, Claire Schwarz 28:50.55, Reba Watts 29:04.39, Natassja Walter 30:02.06, Kiera Gregg 38:27.89
Thayer Central — Sydney Escritt 23:15.78, Megan Lukert 24:56.04, Halle Pulliam 30:30.92, Elizabeth Poisel 38:17.86
Blue Hill — Elle Janda 23:58.35, Josie Kirschner 27:20.06, Sarah Crowder 29:43.21, Arica Hartman 32:17.75
St. Cecilia — Lucy Bykerk 26:33.64, Rachel Benal 27:55.50
Deshler — 11, Lacey Schmidt 22:38.48, Hallie Lowery 34:31.08
Franklin — Caitlyn Hindal 29:07.52, Sarah Hindal 33:00.07