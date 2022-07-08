BEATRICE — Three rounds in the 70s and a top 10 finish.
Not a bad week for Brayden Schram, who tied for seventh in the 55th Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship played at Beatrice Country Club.
Schram finished off the three-day, 54-hole tournament with a 74 on Friday.
The Hastings High grad's 2-over par score was tied for the fifth-lowest on the final day. Only three golfers broke par and two finished even.
Elkhorn's Trevor Gutschewski was the champion, leading wire-to-wire. Two of his rounds were under par while the other was even.
He won the tournament by five strokes over Omaha's Kolby Brown, who was 2-over through the three rounds.
Schram was tied with Lincoln's Will Topolski, had the low score Friday with a 69. Topolski's first two round were 2-over and 6-over.
Schram's round was hurt most by two double bogeys on the front nine that erased a pair of birdies, which came on Nos. 4 and 9. He birdied and bogeyed twice on the back nine.
Doniphan's Ethan Smith entered the day in third place after going 1-under in the second round to get back to even for the tournament.
But Friday was far from Smith's best golf. He turned in an 86 with just six pars attached to finish tied for 22nd with four other golfers.
Girls Amateur Championship
Julia Karmazin of Omaha gave Katie Ruge a good push down the stretch, but Ruge survived to earn the crown of the 22nd Nebraska Girls Amateur Championship.
The Kansas-bound Ruge broke the tie the pair entered the day with by shooting two strokes better on Friday. She shot a 76 while Karmazin turned in a 78 to finish solo second.
Remarkably, Ruge had just one birdie in her final round of the 54-hole tournament. She scored six on Thursday.
Karmazin recorded the tournament's only round under par on Thursday but didn't carry the momentum into the final round. She had one birdie, a bogey, and three double bogeys.