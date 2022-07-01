GRAND ISLAND — Brayden Schram finished fifth in the Central Nebraska Junior Amateur, which concluded Friday at Riverside Golf Club.
The Hastings High grad entered the day in second place in the 16-years-plus division after shooting even par at his home course, Lochland Country Club.
Schram opened the second round 1-under par after two birdies to finish off the front nine. But the back nine was soiled by four bogeys, three on the first three holes, to push his score to 3-over.
Schram played in the final grouping with Gretna's Beau Petersen and Grand Island's Henry Kosmicki. They finished top two in the tournament.
Kosmicki was 1-over at Lochland Thursday but caught fire on Friday with seven birdies. The only problem was they were coupled with three bogeys and a double bogey, which put his score at 2-under for the round. He ended as the winner while Petersen's 5-over on the back nine Friday struck down his chances at a win.
In the girls 16-plus division, Sidney O'Dey and Anna Brant didn't have the days they'd hoped for.
The pair of golfers from Hastings both shot 10 strokes higher than they did in the first round Thursday at Lochland Country Club.
O'Dey was tied for 13th after the first day following an 84, but Riverside wasn't so kind. O'Dey registered just five pars in 18 holes Friday compared to the six pars and birdie she carded the day before.
Her round got off to a good start with a par on No. 1, but back-to-back double bogeys followed as O'Dey didn't get back to a par score until a three-hole stretch from holes 13-15. She shot a 44 on the back nine, a six-stroke improvement from the front.
When all was said and done, O'Dey finished in 16th place.
Brant was right behind in 17th place after turning in a 96 on Friday. She scored a three-hole par stretch of her own on the front (holes 3-5), but also managed just five pars and zero birdies.
The winner of the girls 16-years-plus division was Lincoln's Ellynne Honnens, who led wire-to-wire between the two rounds. She finished 5-over par for the 36-hole affair. Grand Island's Hailey Kenkel and Lincoln's Avery Van Horn tied for second at 14-over.
Other winners
18-hole division
Girls 14-15: Eden Larson of Lincoln beat Omaha's Madison Murnan by five strokes for the title. Minden's KayLynn Jorgensen was fifth.
Boys 14-15: Omaha's Tommy Kelley didn't hit a hole-in-one like his sister Kate did on Thursday at Lochland, but he has bragging rights for winning his division. Tommy concluded the tournament at 8-under par, which won by 14 strokes. He was 5-under on Friday with an eagle, four birdies and a bogey.
Boys 12-13: Omahan Tye Treadwell finished at even par for the tournament, besting Lincoln's Carter Honnens by two strokes.
9-hole divisions
Boys intermediate: Grady Johnson of Omaha edged Geneva's Michael Lockhart by three strokes.
Boys 7-8: Blair's Brady Deutschman finished the tournament 1-under par after two 9-hole rounds.
Boys 9-11: Lincoln's Walker Nannen went 2-under on Friday to win by 14 strokes.
Girls 12-13: Lauren Murnan of Omaha beat Atkinson's Dalenia Knust by eight strokes.
Girls 7-8: Ashland's Kenna Rech beat Lincoln's Grace Hyten by a stroke for the championship.
Girls 9-11: Lincoln's Naryn Kim improved by one stroke from round one to win at 6-over par. Minden's Macy Jorgensen finished 27-over with dual 49s.