SCOTTSBLUFF — Brayden Schram hasn't yet accomplished one of his goals in hih school competition, but the Hastings High golfer did take home his second conference title Friday.
Schram shot twin 35s and finished with a 70 at Monument Shadows Golf Club in Scottsbluff to clinch top individual honors in the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference tournament.
His two-under round was also a school record, although Schram would've liked his final score to begin with a "6."
"My goal in high school golf was to shoot in the 60s," he said. "That was my goal, so I put a little bit of pressure on myself — maybe a little bit too much — and I ended up with a bogey on the last two holes but it ended up being fine."
The ending, nor his start, didn't matter much with how he played in between.
The Tiger senior stepped up after starting two-over par through his first three holes. Two eagles later in the round — on hole Nos. 4 and 16 — made a huge difference.
"I knew that there was plenty of golf yet to play and a lot of holes left and once I knocked down a few birdies I was back to where I wanted to be," Schram said.
In total for the round, Schram had six bogeys, four birdies and two eagles.
"The course was in great shape," he said. "They did a really nice job and the grass was a lot greener than it has been in central Nebraska."
Schram credited his round to hitting the ball well off the tee. Playing a course in the panhandle changes the ball flight, but Schram said he adjusted to it during a Thursday practice round.
"Just hitting the ball well and making some good iron shots really put me in great position to make pars and birdies," Schram said. "Hitting the ball in the thin air took some adjusting, but we played a round (Thursday) and that helped. It definitely changes up the game."
Hastings scores
1, Brayden Schram 35-35 70; Tanner Bauer 47-47 94; Cooper Hunsley 53-51 104; Cooper Rutt 50-59 109; Damon Rutt 60-49 109