Lochland Country Club's busy summer continued Thursday with the first round of the Central Nebraska Junior Amateur golf tournament.
The golf course hosted two United States Golf Association qualifiers earlier in June and the Hastings Open last weekend. There have been a number of four-person scramble tournaments played there, as well.
On Thursday, it was the Nebraska Junior Golf Tour putting on the opening round of its amateur championship, which featured a field of 144 golfers in 11 different age groups.
Golfers ranged in age from 7-18 years old.
Round two of the event is Friday in Grand Island at Riverside Golf Club.
That's no worry for Brayden Schram, who concluded his first 18 holes at even par and in second place of the boys 16-years-plus division.
"I know (Riverside) well," he said following his 72 on Thursday. "I've played it plenty of times. Shouldn't be any surprises."
He didn't find any of those at Lochland, either.
If anything, the way his putter was working, and a birdie or two of the three he carded were unanticipated, he said.
Schram's home course loved him back for much of the round; the front nine, especially. There he fired a 1-under par 35, birdieing two of the par-fives (Nos. 4 and 7).
"Things were going well on the front nine there," he said. "I was hitting fairways, hitting greens. I saved par a couple times with my putter — I was putting it well."
A bogey on No. 9 blemished the scorecard but he gained the stroke back with his final birdie on the par-five 10th.
Schram was 2-under par through 11 holes, but finished the back nine with bogeys on 12 and 15 among six pars.
"I didn't hit a great tee shot on 12 and missed some putts I should have made; some that I want back," he said. "Other than that, a solid round.
"I left a few strokes out there that I can make up the next time."
That next time will be Friday just after noon. Schram will be in the final trio with leader Beau Petersen of Gretna, who was 1-under on the day, and Grand Island's Henry Kosmicki, who finished 1-over. They tee off at 12:19 p.m.
Teeing off two hours earlier will be Adams Central junior-to-be Sidney O'Dey, who is in the girls 16-plus division.
O'Dey is tied for 13th after day one with an 84.
O'Dey's front nine was a rollercoaster, she said, but the back nine played much cleaner. She recorded a birded on No. 4 but otherwise had seven bogeys and a double on the par-three sixth.
O'Dey bounced back with six pars on the back to improve her score by four strokes. She trails the leader by 10 strokes heading into the final round.
O'Dey said her round Wednesday at Awarii Dunes near Axtell played a factor in her front nine on Thursday. Aside from the differences in course style (Awarii is links), O'Dey said her game was completely changed with Awarii's conditions.
The putting was "impossible," due to patchiness and length of the greens.
Awarii suffered through the winter and dry spring and still hasn't quite taken shape. Golfers have been deterred from playing there since the start of golf season.
O'Dey finished tied for third in Wednesday's event.
She said she's played Riverside once before. She'll tee off on Friday with some ground to make up for a medal placement in the top three.
Hastings' Anna Brant is solo in 17th after round one following an 86 that featured back-to-back birdies on Nos. 4 and 5. She tees off at 10:11 a.m. Friday.
Hole-in-one
Omaha's Kate Kelley aced Lochland's hole No. 15 on Thursday. Kelley, who is tied for sixth after round one, used a 7-iron from 127 yards to pencil in a "1" on her scorecard.
Clubhouse leaders
Boys 18-hole: Tye Treadwell of Omaha turned in a 1-under 71 to pace the 12-13 year old division ... Omaha's Tommy Kelley had the low score of the day at 3-under 69 in the 14-15 division.
Girls 18-hole: Both from Lincoln, Eden Larson carded a 4-over 76 in the 14-15 division and Ellynne Honnens finished with a 2-over 74 in the 16-plus division.
Boys 9-hole: Blair's Brody Deutschman heads the boys 7-8 group with his 1-over 37 ... Lincoln's Walker Nannen shot even in the 9-11 division ... Geneva's Michael Lockhart leads the 12-13 year olds at 7-over 43.
Girls 9-hole: Ashland's Kenna Rech sits first in the girls 7-8 division at 19-over ... Lincoln's Naryn Kim is 3-over in the 9-11 field ... Omaha's Lauren Murnan shot 6-over par in the 12-13 division.
18-hole divisions (top 10)
Girls 16+: 1, Ellynne Honnens, Lincoln, 74; 2, Camryn Johnson, Berwyn, 75; 3, Alysen Sander, Lincoln, 77; T-4, Avery Van Horn, Lincoln, 78; T-4, Izabella Pesicka, Omaha, 78; T-6, Tatum Terwilliger, Lincoln, 79; Kate Kelley, Omaha, 79; 8, Cali Wisdom, Omaha, 80; T-9, Kiera Paquette, Beatrice, 81; T-9, Carly Bea Brown, Omaha, 81
Girls 14-15: 1, Eden Larson, Lincoln, 76; 2, Brooke Thiele, Wahoo, 78; 3, Isabella Elgert, Lincoln, 80; 4, Madison Murnan, Omaha, 81; 5, KayLynn Jorgensen, Minden, 87; 6, Addison Powers, Omaha, 101
Boys 16 +: 1, Beau Petersen, Gretna, 71; 2, Brayden Schram, Hastings, 72; 3, Henry Kosmicki, Grand Island, 73; 4, Porter Topp, Omaha, 74; 5, Brock Kuhlman, Columbus, 76; T-6, Tyler Show, Fremont, 77; T-6, Trey Ruge, Omaha, 77; T-6, Parker Bunting, Lincoln, 77; Noah Carpenter, Lincoln, 77; T-10, Porter Nelson, Lincoln, 78; T-10, Calan Mikos, Gretna, 78; T-10, Ryan Seevers, York, 78; T-10, Thomas Bryson, Lincoln, 78
Boys 14-15: T-1, Jaxson Hinze, Waco, 78; T-1, Prestin Vilai, Grand Island, 78; 3, Kyle Beaudin, Gretna, 80; T-4, Joshua Wall, Waverly, 83; T-4, Jimmy Melton, Omaha, 83; 6, Tyler Niefeldt, Elkhorn, 84; 7, Nash Malone, Kearney, 86; 8, Koji Kitabatake, Kearney, 88; 9, Jack Baker, Trenton, 89; T-10, Brayden Melchert, Culbertson, 90; T-10, Brady Watson, Lincoln, 90
Boys 12-13: 1, Tye Treadwell, Omaha, 71; 2, Carter Honnens, Lincoln, 73; 3, Jackson Luebbe, Fremont, 74; 4, David Watson, Lincoln, 77; T5, Jack Kelley, Omaha, 78; T5, Miles Elgert, Lincoln, 78; 7, Max Moss, Lincoln, 79; T8, Kashyap Rayamajhi, Omaha, 82; T8, John Bryson, Lincoln, 82; T10, Leo Hong, Lincoln, 84; T10, Austin Jochum, Bennington, 84; T10, Sam Anderson, Lincoln, 84; T10, Boston Bojanski, Fremont, 84
Nine-hole divisions (top 10 if applicable)
Girls 9-11: 1, Naryn Kim, Lincoln, 39; 2, Macy Jorgensen, Minden, 49; 3, Halle Rech, Ashland, 54; 4, Addison Kloeckner, Papillion, 58
Girls 7-8: 1, Kenna Rech, Ashland, 55; 2, Jensen Burns, Omaha, 59; 3, Grace Hyten, Lincoln, 63
Girls 12-13: 1, Lauren Murnan, Omaha, 42; 2, Daleni Knust, Atkinson, 51
Boys 7-8: 1, Brody Deutschman, Blair, 37; 2, Max Nannen, Lincoln, 38; 3, Brady Forke, Omaha, 39; 4, Gage Becker, O’Neill, 41; T-5, Oliver Maurstad, Omaha, 46; T-5, Harvey Sautter, York, 46
Boys 9-11: 1, Walker Nannen, Lincoln, 36; 2, Max Williams, Norfolk, 42; 3, Meyer Friedrichsen, Elkhorn, 43; T-4, Zeke Smith, Omaha, 44; T-4, Brock Deutschman, Blair, 44; T-4, Arjun Kalabhai, Elkhorn, 44; 7, Carter Howland, Aurora, 45; 8, Tyson Becker, O’Neill, 46; T-9, Lawson Cochran, Kearney, 47; T-9, Patrick Vilai, Grand Island, 47
Boys 12-13: 1, Michael Lockhart, Geneva, 43; 2, Grady Johnson, Omaha, 46; 3, Cash Garrett, Aurora, 47; 4, Timothy Blakely, North Platte, 50; 5, Layton Herren, Kearney, 51; 6, David James, Kearney, 54; 7, Davis Savington, Papillion, 68