BEATRICE — Hastings’ Brayden Schram and Doniphan’s Ethan Smith both had better days on Thursday compared to the opening round of the 55th Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship at Beatrice Country Club.
Both golfers turned in rounds under par to make the cut with ease as the top 35 golfers, with ties, advanced to Friday’s final round. They are comfortably in the top 10.
Smith sits in prime position for a shot at the tournament title after shooting in the red on Thursday. He sits solo in third place at even par after 36 holes following a 1-over 73 in round one and a 1-under 71 in round two.
Smith played a much cleaner back nine on Thursday. He bogeyed the par 3 11th, but dropped that stroke with a birdie on No. 14.
In the first round, he began the back nine with a double bogey and rode a rollercoaster to the finish.
Smith trails Omaha’s Connor Steichen (-1) and Elkhorn’s Trevor Gutschewski (-2) heading into the third and final round. The three will tee off together at 10 a.m. in the last group.
Gutschewski has led wire-to-wire so far.
Schram has more room to make up than Smith, but he improved by seven strokes from Wednesday to Thursday and heads into Friday tied for eighth at 3-over for the tournament.
Schram carded a 70 in his second round that featured six birdies. He bogeyed the first hole but finished the front nine with three birdies and five pars.
On the back, Schram notched back-to-back birdies on Nos. 13 and 14 and then birdied the 16th to shoot even across the final nine holes.
Schram will play his final round with Omahans Will Mullin and Jacob Goetz. They tee off at 9:40 a.m.
In the Girls Amateur Championship, also at Beatrice Country Club, Omaha’s Katie Ruge is tied for the lead 6-over par after 36 holes. She shot par in the second round.
Co-leader Julia Karmazin carded the only round under par in the field on either day with her 71 on Thursday. She birdied three straight holes on the front nine.
Those two tee off at 9:30 with North Platte’s Karsen Morrison (+9).
The top 15 girls made the cut out of 37 competitors.