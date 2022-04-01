GRAND ISLAND — As it often does, wind wreaked some havoc on golfers Friday at the Grand Island Senior High invite.
“Last week it was colder, but it was windier (Friday),” said Hastings coach Allison Soucie, whose team was one of 10 competing. “You had to play your shots a little bit differently than we did last week.”
The south blast hampered golfers’ abilities to hit far against it, but some managed to shoot low scores at Riverside Golf Club despite the tough conditions.
That includes Hastings senior Brayden Schram, who finished in second place individually with a 74.
“I did not hit the ball bad off the tee. My irons were a little bit shaky, but I made a few up-and-downs,” said Schram, who shot a 36 on the front and 38 on the back. “I didn’t play bad; had a few missed putts, but made a bunch of pars.
“Overall it wasn’t a terrible day. On this course, if I got off the tee well I would be in position all day long.”
Schram’s score led the Tigers Friday while teammates Tanner Bauer shot a 91, Damon Rutt a 104. Cooper Rutt 105 and Cooper Hunsley 114.
Lincoln Southeast’s Thomas Bryson took the individual title shooting a 73.
Soucie said it was good for her young team to experience conditions like Friday’s along with competing against the talent on the other nine teams.
“I think that it’s good to see some good golf and ... it is fun to see scores that you strive for and look for and a lot of them have another year to strive for that goal,” said Soucie. “As long as we see improvement, that’s what matters. This was a tough meet, but it’s always fun to see scores come up after these meets.”
Individual scores
1, Thomas Bryson, Lincoln Southeast 73; 2, Brayden Schram, Hastings 74; 3, Jared Lehecka, Grand Island 75; 4, Connor Steichen, Creighton Prep 76; 5,Zac McCormack, Creighton Prep 77; 6, Jackson Benge, Omaha Westside 77; 7, Jack Davis, Omaha Westside 77; 8, Teddy Peterson, Creighton Prep 78; 9, Porter Topp, Omaha Westside 79; 10, Cole Feddersen, Kearney 79; 11, Ben Lemke, Lincoln East 79; 12, Brock Kuhlman, Columbus 80; 13, Thomas Gatlin, Lincoln East 80; 14, Will Topolaski, Lincoln East 80; 15, Kolby Brown, Omaha Westside 81
Team scores
1, Creighton Prep 312; 2, Omaha Westside 314; 3, Lincoln East 322; 4, Lincoln Southeast 323; 5, Grand Island 323; 6, Kearney 341; 7, Hastings 374; 8, Columbus 378; 9, PLV South 380; 10, North Platte 389
Columbus — Brock Kuhlman 41-39 80; Brody Micky 45-45 90; Keaton Barnes 50-47 97; Nic Kriech 53-58 111
Creighton Prep — Connor Steichen 37-39 76; Zac McCormack 37-40 77; Teddy Peterson 40-38 78; Kingston Solomon 40-41 81
Grand Island — Jared Lehecka 37-38 75; Prestin Vilai 42-40 82; Marcus Holling 41-42 83; Henry Kosmicki 41-42 83
Hastings — Brayden Schram 36-38 74; Tanner Bauer 47-44 91; Damon Rutt 57-47 104; Cooper Rutt 53-52 105
Kearney — Cole Feddersen 37-42 79; Dylan Dahlstedt 43-41 84; Perry Swarm 41-44 85; Cole Schroer 42-51 93
Lincoln East — Ben Lemke 38-41 79; Thomas Gatlin 41-39 80; Will Topolski 41-39 80; Parker Bunting 40-43 83
Lincoln Southeast — Thomas Bryson 38-35 73; Gavin Gerch 41-42 83; Aidan Koch 44-39 83; Owen Tucker 42-42 84
North Platte — Elliot Longmore 52-42 94; Rylan Perry 47-49 96; Jesse Mauch 49-49 98; Kaden Cooper 53-48 101
Omaha Westside — Jackson Benge 40-37 77; Jack Davis 36-41 77; Porter Topp 42-37 79; Kolby Brown 41-40 81
Papio South — Kyle Harper 50-44 94; Magnus Johnson 51-43 94; Andrew Peterson 45-49 94; Blake Paulhamus 46-52 98