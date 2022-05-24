SCOTTSBLUFF — Brayden Schram is back in the panhandle for the first time since winning the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference tournament on May 6. That was at Mountain Shadows Golf Club. This time it’s for the Class B state championship at Scotts Bluff Country Club.
Schram shot a five over par 77 on Tuesday on the championship course. He sits tied for ninth place, which is where he finished last season.
“I knew it was going to be tough coming in,” Schram said. “It was to be expected at state. You have to play very well, but tonight I have to refocus and work myself to be in better position and so I can be there at the end.”
The leader, Omaha Skutt Catholic’s William Mullin, carded a four-under 68 for the lead. Second place Jacob Goertz from Mt. Michael turned in 70. Two other players are even.
Schram shot a 40 on the front nine with two bogeys and a double. The senior improved on the back nine with a 37 that included his only birdie on the day and two bogeys.
“It was a rough front nine as I shot a 40. I couldn’t get many putts to fall and couldn’t get anything going,” Schram said. “Overall it was a fairly steady round with a lot of pars. I made one birdie, but I’m looking forward to making more birdies. But I need to put myself into better position to do that.”
Hastings head coach Allison Soucie thought Schram played better than his score indicated.
“Brayden’s score doesn’t really reflect on what he did out there. His front nine, he had some shots that he had to contend with to put himself into contention. But his back nine he played really well,” Soucie said.
“Overall, he did a great job, even compared to last year. He at times didn’t get as lucky with some putts falling that he was really close on, but he pulled a great first round score.”
Schram will tee off at 10:20 a.m. mountain time on Wednesday. He will play with Aurora’s Cauy Walters and Norris’ Brock Rowley, who had the same score Tuesday.
Minden, which qualified its team after placing third at the B-3 district meet at Beatrice Country Club, had its top four scores add up to 348.
After one day, the leading Whippet is Seth Hauserman, who is tied for 35th following the 85 he shot.
“I thought he had a pretty good round and kept the ball in play,” said Minden coach Taylor Maulsby. “He does a really good job of keeping the ball in the fairway and not hitting it out-of-bounds, which you have to do here at Scotts Bluff, especially on the front.
“I know he wanted to hit more greens in regulation, but he did a really good job of chipping and giving himself five- to seven-footers to make par, and did a good job of eliminating big numbers and it was nice to see him shoot a good score.”
The Whippets are in ninth place in the team standings, but not far back from the top five.
“We are in good position to have a solid round tomorrow and to move up and finish in the middle of the pack,” said Mauslby. “Coming in we wanted to be in the top five, six or seven. We didn’t have our greatest stuff today, but we will come out again Wednesday and battle it out for another round.”
Top 10 after 18 holes
1, William Mullin, Skutt Catholic -4 68; 2, Jacob Goertz Mount Michael, -2 70; T-3, Austin Thyne Scottsbluff, E 72; T-3, Logan Thurber Norris, E 72; 5, Harrison Weddell Elkhorn North, +1 73; 6, Treyton Baehr Beatrice, +2 74; T-7, Kaedon Patton Scottsbluff, +4 76; T-7, Carson Thurber Norris, +4 76; T-9, Emmanuel Jensen York, +5 77; T-9, Brayden Schram Hastings, +5 77; T-9, Cauy Walters Aurora, +5 77; T-9, Brock Rowley Norris, +5 77
Minden (348)
Seth Hauserman 43-42 85; Nolan Reed 46-41 87; Evan Smith 45-43 88; Jameson Birkestrand 44-44 88; Brycen Schwenka 49-44 93