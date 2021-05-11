GRAND ISLAND — The Hastings golf team continues to take steps in the right direction as the postseason draws nearer. Only four days after shooting their best team score, the Tigers did even better on Tuesday.
HHS got a runner-up performance from No. 1 golfer Brayden Schram and the rest of the squad followed his lead, turning in a team score of 353. The final tally bettered the Tigers’ previous best by one stroke and earned them third place in the Tri-City invite, which featured seven teams.
“Even though it’s an individual game, the boys play as a team and they really work together to make each other better,” said HHS head coach Allison Soucie. “If you can be a better coach for others it makes you a better player. They help each other in practice and just have a relaxed attitude in practice. They know they have to manage the course well, so they know if they have a bad shot the next one has to be better.”
“We’re definitely improving,” Schram said. “Over the past five weeks, we’ve gotten so much better. We just have to keep working hard every day and hopefully it all comes around.”
The Tigers carried over momentum from Friday’s competition in the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference meet, which they hosted at Lochland. Soucie was happy to see her team play more relaxed on Tuesday after feeling the need to perform at a high level on its home course Friday.
“The atmosphere was great (Tuesday). They had fun and they enjoyed it. They didn’t have pressure for them,” she said. “At home, you add the pressure because it’s your home course, but here, they just played. And they played well.”
At the GNAC meet, Schram took first place individually, and he followed that with a silver medal at Tuesday’s Tri-City invite. Schram was just three strokes behind gold-medal winner Joey Holling of Northwest, as the Tiger shot a 75, just three strokes over par.
“My swing is feeling good; I missed some approach shots (Tuesday) that I could have made up some scores with, but, overall, I’m feeling good and playing well,” Schram said. “At practice, I’ve just focused on what I need to work on to get my scores lower.”
Tribland captured three more spots in the top five of Tuesday’s competition, which was played at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course, with Doniphan-Trumbull’s Ethan Smith finishing fourth and Nathan Sughroue placing fifth.
Smith tallied a 77, tying with GICC’s Willie Goering, who got the nod on the tiebreaker to take the bronze medal. But Smith has constantly been atop the individual leaderboard all season long and continued to play well, firing a 37 on the front for the third-best nine hole score of the day.
Sughroue was right behind Smith, thanks in large part to a 38 on his front-nine stretch. The Patriots’ top golfer was pleased with his first nine holes but then lost some of his accuracy on the final nine.
“On the front, I thought I played alright, but on the back, my driver got kind of squirrelly,” Sughroue said. “I didn’t really know where it was going and got too many double bogeys. Other than that, I played decent. I just have to get that driver figured out before districts and state. Hopefully I do.”
Sughroue said he’s starting to hook the ball off of the tee box, but he believes he’ll be able to correct the problem. He thinks the cause for the erratic driving is more mental than anything else.
“The biggest thing for me is just having good tempo,” he said. “If I can slow my backswing down just a little bit, that’s going to help me hit it straighter and find more fairways. I feel like anything it’s more mental.”
Smith’s teammate Andrew Stock fired an 88 to finish in 13th, while AC’s Tristan Weston was 14th and St. Cecilia’s Matt Boyd led the Bluehawks with a 15th-place finish. Both Weston and Boyd recorded scores of 89.
District tournaments begin Monday, with Adams Central and Hastings playing at York Country Club and St. Cecilia competing at Indianhead Golf Course in GI. Doniphan-Trumbull will also be playing at Indianhead on Tuesday.
The Tigers, Cardinals, and Patriots will all also be in action Thursday at the Kearney invite. Sughroue is anxious for the chance to get more work in off the tee and try to correct his hook. The AC No. 1 said he also hopes to play a couple rounds at York to get a feel for the course before he takes aim at a third straight state meet berth.
“As a freshman, I didn’t really have any pressure on my and ended up making it, and as a sophomore, I didn’t really have any pressure because I knew our team was going to get in the top three,” Sughroue said. “This year, if our team does make it, that’ll be really cool, but we’ll all have to play better than we have been. For me, if I want to make it to state, I’ll have to play better individually, so there’s a little added pressure.”
As for Schram, he’s looking forward to the tough competition the Class B, District 3 meet is sure to feature.
“(York Country Club) is a fun, challenging course,” he said. “It’ll separate a lot of us; we have a really good district.”
As a team, the Tigers are playing at a high level at the right time. HHS has turned in back-to-back season low scores, which is boosting the team’s confidence going into the district meet. Soucie attributed her team’s success to the tough competition it sees at the beginning of the season.
“We see a lot of Class A schools early, so that kind of teaches us to get rolling faster,” she said. “We’re peaking at the right time. We just got our lowest average (Tuesday) and got third in the Tri-Cities, and we go to Awarri on Thursday, which is a great opportunity to put us into districts on Monday. We’re peaking at the right time, doing the right things, and we just have to keep pushing along to put a full, complete, really good score in for districts. I think a lot of our players have a really good shot.”
Team results
1, Northwest 326; 2, Grand Island Central Catholic 337; 3, Hastings 353; 4, Kearney Catholic 355; 5, Doniphan-Trumbull 362; 6, Adams Central 363; 7, St. Cecilia 370
Adams Central results
5, Nathan Sughroue 80; 14, Tristan Weston 89; Decker Shestak 91; Devon Ackles 109; Spencer Willems103; Jamison Hoins 112
Doniphan-Trumbull results
4, Ethan Smith 77; 13, Andrew Stock 88; Hayden Dzingle 94; Camdyn Beirow 111; Preston Larson 103; Collin Jepson 104
Hastings results
2, Brayden Schram 75; Gavin Valle 91; Calan Brant 100; Tanner Bauer 92; Aden Ortegren 95; Cooper Hunsley 99
St. Cecilia results
Luke Landgren 91; 15, Matt Boyd 89; Graham Daly 94; Noah Daly 96; Ethan Bright 108; Caleb Klein 114