SCOTTSBLUFF — Brayden Schram came into day two of the Class B state golf tournament in reach of a state title. But a rough front nine that featured four bogeys and two doubles derailed that vision.
But the senior recovered with an even back nine to finish his prep golf career with a 79 and medal as he tied for 12th place in a field of 69 golfers.
"I came out and had some pretty unlucky bounces and nothing was really going my way on the front nine," said Schram, who shot an opening 43. "I struggled to make putts and hit greens. It was just a rough front nine and some of the holes were really tough."
But he kept his composure to place in the top 15, finishing tied with Norris' Travis Tilford. Both shot composite 156s through 36 holes.
For Schram, things started to turn at the turn.
"Coming onto the ninth green I had an eight-foot putt down hill for eagle, but just missed so it was nice to get a tap in birdie to end the front," Schram said. "Coming off that green, I knew there was a brand new nine holes in front of me and I knew I was better than how I was playing and so I tried to really turn it around on the back."
He did just that. After a bogey on the 10th, Schram parred four straight holes before another bogey.
He ended his round with two birdies in three holes to get back to even par.
In the team race, Minden improved by five strokes from round one to round two. The Whippets ended the day in eighth place with their 691.
"I thought that our guys battled some tough holes, but never quit and posted a better score than Tuesday, which it is nice to see improvement on day two," said Minden coach Taylor Maulsby.
Seth Hauserman led the Whippets as he carded a 79. Teammate Jameson Birkestrand shot an 84, Evan Smith an 89 and both Brycen Schwenka and Nolan Reed scored 91s.
"I thought that Seth drove the ball well. I thought his chipping was very well around the greens for the most part," Maulsby said. "Over the past two days he did really well of minimizing penalties and he putted very well. He battled very hard and he birdied the last hole and so I was very proud of him shooting a 79."
Skutt Catholic's William Mullin took the individual honors, shooting a two-day score of 143, which was tied with Mount Michael's Jacob Goertz after 36 holes.
The two had to go to a playoff, which Mullin won.
Norris took the team championship with a two-day combined score of 598. The highest score on the Titans' card Wednesday was an 80 from Alexander Combs. Brock Rowley and Carson Thurber each carded a 72. Logan Thurber had a 74 and Travis Tilford a 76.
Medalists
1, William Mullin, Skutt 68-75 143; 2, Jacob Goertz, Mount Michael 70-73 143; 3, Logan Thurber, Norris 72-74 146; T-4, Carson Thurber, Norris 76-72 148; T-4, Treyton Baehr, Beatrice 74-74 148; 6, Brock Rowley, Norris 77-72 149; T-7, Ryan Seevers, York 79-74 153; T-7, Jackson Lapour, Skutt 78-75 153; T-7, Maxwell Fremarek, Columbus Lakeview 78-75 153; T-7, Austin Thyne, Scottsbluff 72-81 153; 11, Kaedon Patton, Scottsbluff 76-78 154; T-12, Travis Tilford, Norris 80-76 156; T-12, Brayden Schram, Hastings 77-79 156; 14, Harrison Weddell, Elkhorn North 73-84 157; 15, Cauy Walters, Aurora 77-81 158
Team standings:
1, Norris 304-294 598; 2, Skutt 307-320 627; 3, York 316-330 646; 4, Mount Michael 317-331 648; 5, Scottsbluff 317-334 651; 6, Omaha Concordia 337-329 666; 7, Elkhorn North 336-342 678; 8, Minden 348-343 691; 9, Ogallala 347-345 692; 10, Columbus Lakeview 352-346 698; 11, McCook 362-360 722; 12, Wayne 378-373 751