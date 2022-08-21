Jade Ovendale’s lineup is taking shape.
The Hastings College women’s soccer coach is fairly confident in her attackers. But questions still remain on her backline.
She received more feedback Saturday during the Broncos’ second and final exhibition at Lloyd Wilson Field. HC shut out the University of Nebraska at Kearney 4-0, but didn’t play perfect.
“I know there’s an old rivalry with UNK, so it’s always good to get a win,” Ovendale said. “But honestly, sort of the same thing from Monday... We’re still trying to put the pieces together, so when we travel to William Woods (for the first official game), we’re a little more compact in terms of where we’re headed.”
That said, there was improvement from the Broncos’ tying 3-3 with Northeast Community College in their other exhibition.
In fairness, Northeast has shaped into a national power at the junior college level, qualifying for consecutive national tournaments, while the NCAA Division II Lopers have struggled to remain relevant.
UNK was picked to finish last in the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) and hasn’t finished above .500 since 2012. Nine wins are the Lopers’ most in at least 10 years.
The Broncos have gone 2-1 in exhibitions against the Lopers in their matchups over the last decade. Saturday’s shut out was the second win in a row over the western rival, following a 5-1 win in 2014.
“This was, overall, a nice step forward,” Ovendale said of the win over UNK, which tied with Concordia on Aug. 18 in its first preseason game.
Ovendale specifically liked what her team brought to the pitch offensively. She watched her forwards create chances and play aggressively.
Veteran Dekota Schubert, a first-team all-conference selection, cleaned up a rebound early in the match after a shot by junior Miley Prine was deflected by a diving Loper keeper.
Schubert added a second goal to her hat trick shortly after halftime also on a rebound. Her third was a penalty kick in the 78th minute after a hard tackle in the box.
But Ovendale knows what Schubert is capable of. The coach said the play of the supporting cast is what she paid close attention to Saturday.
That meant Hastings High product Dulce Lopez on the wing — “one of the best players in the GPAC, I believe,” Ovendale said.
And “workhorse” Eva Dunker. And Miley Prine and both Naomi and Sara Pedroza.
“We have a really nice choice (at forward),” Ovendale said. “Omi and Miley both give us something completely different... We’ve got a lot of options.”
Prine scored the final HC goal in the match’s final minute.
Kearney had chances on Hastings’ net, more so in the second half. But the Broncos scrambled to keep the shut out intact.
That included a nice diving save by keeper Sofie Jackson-Pedersen in the 63rd minute after a long pass snuck through the Broncos’ backline. Loper Peyton Rehn got a strong boot on it but it wouldn’t go.
“I still think we’ve just got to figure out our starting back four. They’re really giving me a difficult decision,” Ovendale said. “That means we’ve got great depth, we’ve got players we can trust who are not starting.”
Hastings College will roll outs its first official starting 11 players on Aug. 27 in Fulton, Missouri, for the season opener.
Before then, a healthy study of film and mulling over decisions awaits the staff and players.
“We’ve still got some kinks to work out,” Ovendale said.
Note: The Hastings College men played their only exhibition, also on Saturday, losing 1-0 to D-II Regis University in Denver. The Broncos open their regular season at home on Wednesday against Grand View University, which is preseason ranked No. 24 and 1-0 on the year after a 6-2 win over No. 12 Bellevue over the weekend.