It took a late shot from its leading scorer for the Hastings College women’s soccer team to get the 1-0 victory over rival Concordia on Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field.
But sophomore Dekota Schubert delivered for the Broncos with her 10th goal of the season in crunch time.Schubert punched in the game’s only tally in the 88th minute to down the Bulldogs.
Hastings head coach Jade Ovendale talked highly of her offense, which outshot the Bulldogs 15-to-1 (7-to-0 on goal) through 90 minutes.
“Our offense has been working a lot on their rotations, being really, really fluid on top,” Ovendale said. “But not only that, what was the difference today was they were great from all three or four (on top) and they worked their absolute socks off to continue to put pressure, as well as their movement on the offensive third, but also defending on that offensive third. They put a lot of pressure on that entire game.”
Not only did the offense do their job in the offensive 1/3, but the backline was lock-tight in the defending 1/3, allowing only the one shot by the Bulldogs.
“Credit goes to our whole backline,” Ovendale said. “Taren (Newman) and Holly (Bosley) our starting center backs. Them together have a really, really solid partnership and were absolutely solid today. Carolyn (Hopkins) and Lauren Metz were obviously defensive, but gave us attacking outlets that were really important to the game, too. Lauren (Gahn) deserves credit too because she isn’t normally our starting keeper, but she has had three clean sheets in a row and that is a credit to her and always working in practice everyday to take the opportunities she has been given.”
The offense and defense all culminated for the Broncos when Schubert got the ball from Kaitlyn Chavira and connected with the net for the 88th minute goal in a hard-fought battle between two strong GPAC schools.
“Dekota deserved that goal,” Ovendale said. “Unlucky not to get a couple before. Same with Jackie (Gilbert), too. So, I think that goal was well deserved from (Schubert). We had been pushing and pushing and never gave up and it finally came. Credit to her for getting ahead of things.”
With the win, the Broncos improve to 9-4-1 overall and 5-3-1 in conference. They will play College of Saint Mary on Wednesday. The Flames are one of two teams ahead of the Broncos in the GPAC standings at 5-3.
A win over the Flames would put Hastings in a position to host the opening round of the GPAC tournament with only two regular season matches left afterwards.