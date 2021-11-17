Kaelan Schultz’s biggest regrets during her prep softball career have nothing to do with her effort on the field.
They have nothing to do with missing any school functions.
And they don’t have anything to do with not winning a state championship with Hastings High.
(OK, maybe a tiny bit on that last one.)
But, seriously, Schultz’s deepest regret has everything to do with a moment anyone can relate to.
If only she had known then what she knows now.
In Schultz’s case, when she began her softball career she wishes she knew perfection was unobtainable, and that happiness and success aren’t measured by outside opinions, only those internal.
Schultz, now one of the most accomplished Hastings High softball players who is also part of the most decorated group in program history, wishes her mental fortitude matched that of her physical prowess earlier.
“I was hard on myself and expected perfection,” Schultz said. “But obviously, perfection is not a real thing in life.”
Learning those lessons — matching up her mental and physical strength — was a rollercoaster for her.
“It really started as a freshman, slowed down my sophomore year, and then took off again,” Schultz said of becoming mentally tough. “Just that whole process was a lot and it was a journey, but I’m very proud of myself now and how it went for me.”
Schultz’s resolve began to strengthen toward the end of her sophomore season and she carried it through the rest of her career.
She still dealt with ups and downs during her junior and senior seasons, but with the right mindset, hardly suffered any setbacks.
“Once I relaxed in high school,” she said, “it really took off for me.”
And it formed Schultz into one of the best players in the state.
Check that, the nation.
Schultz won a national championship with her travel team, Nebraska 18U Gold, in July.
This year, she’s also the best in Tribland.
Schultz is the eighth Hastings High player in a row to be named Tribland Player of the Year.
A record-setting senior season was proof enough that Schultz’s name and career deserved to be immortalized.
For Hastings, twice the Class B runners-up, Schultz hit a team-best .596 with 22 home runs, 65 RBI and 66 runs scored.
The Tigers’ third baseman set Class B records for career runs batted in (213) and career average (.517).
Schultz’s final home run of her prep career — No. 65 — crowned her, at least temporarily, as the all-class record holder.
“I broke a few records and that was one of my goals when I was a freshman,” Schultz said.
But that final blast in her final state tournament — a nearly 300-foot dart — wasn’t Schultz’s favorite home run.
That award goes to the three-run walk-off bomb she hit against Northwest in the 2020 state tournament, which propelled the Tigers to their first “state championship Friday” in program history.
“That moment I can never relive, but it will always be loud (in my head),” Schultz said. “When I turned from second to third and looked at everybody, the crowd was screaming, the coaches were jumping up and down. It was just surreal for me.”
That was far from the discovery of her power at the plate, though.
The 14-year-old Kaelan Schultz would argue she was the fire-starter, igniting the Nebraska state home run queen’s voyage to the top.
By her memory, Schultz’s very first home run was in York playing for the Hastings Crush at that age.
Many more followed, and, on the Tigers, not just by her.
Schultz felt confident hitting in a lineup as deep as Hastings’.
As a hitter who, early in the season especially, was intentionally walked, Schultz watched her teammates carry the load.
But soon opponents realized Schultz wasn’t the only threat; 1-through-9 could all leave the yard.
That helped Schultz’s self-belief, knowing her team had her back even if she wasn’t producing how she wanted to.
“It motivated me to where if I was doing bad, I knew the girl behind me could pick me up,” Schultz said. “I think just having that was really special to us.”
But the thing the South Dakota State pledge is most proud of isn’t her home run record or the countless other achievements. It’s the program she, the six other 2021 seniors, and those before her have built.
“To me, it just seems like my hard work for this program is going forward. I hopefully inspired a lot of the younger girls,” Schultz said.
“I was excited for how we ended. I know it wasn’t first, but to get (to the championship) back-to-back times, I know that the program is heading in a very positive way.”