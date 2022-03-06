LINCOLN — The Nebraska wrestling team took the seventh-place spot at the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships with 75 1/2 points for the program’s 10th top-seven finish at the event.
Nebraska was led by a second-place finish from Eric Schultz (197), and the Huskers clinched seven automatic bids to the NCAA Championships.
In the Huskers’ lone championship match of the day, Schultz faced Penn State’s two-seed Max Dean, and the Nittany Lion scored first with a takedown in the opening three minutes. Schultz responded with a pair of escapes and the wrestlers were tied 2-2 to start Period 3. Dean then tallied an escape of his own and grabbed the riding time point to defeat Schultz by decision, 4-2.
For the second time this year, Ridge Lovett defeated Michael Blockhus (Minnesota) in the consolation semifinals to wrestle for third place. Lovett forfeited the following match and finished fourth.
Peyton Robb met two-seed Kaleb Young (Iowa) in the consolation semifinals where Young outlasted Robb and won by decision, 8-1. Robb then wrestled in the fifth-place match where he faced Kendall Coleman for the third time this season. Robb jumped out to an early 6-0 lead and secured the 8-0 victory by decision and the fifth-place finish.
At 165, Bubba Wilson grabbed a fifth-place finish as his opponent Dean Hamiti of Wisconsin medically forfeited in the fifth-place match.
In a rematch of the Cliff Keen finals, Mikey Labriola faced Ohio State’s Ethan Smith, but this time Smith prevailed and grabbed the 4-2 sudden victory. Labriola went on to his fourth match of the day and finished fifth as his opponent medically forfeited.
Taylor Venz fell to Illinois’ Zach Braunagel in the consolation semifinals and then wrestled Kyle Cochran in the fifth-place match. Venz scored first with a takedown and recorded another takedown and an escape to claim the victory and a fifth-place finish.
At heavyweight, Christian Lance registered a 3-2 decision over Tate Orndorff in his fifth match of the weekend to finish seventh.
Dominick Serrano faced Rutgers’ Joe Olivieri in the 9th-place semifinals where Olivieri grabbed the decision over Serrano. Serrano then wrestled in the 11th-place match where he fell to Kyle Burwick by decision, 6-5.
Nebraska now sets its focus on the 2022 NCAA Championships, which will be held March 17-19 at the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, Mich.