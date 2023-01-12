MINDEN — Not even on his birthday could the Minden Whippets take it easy on head coach Carson Blum’s heart.
For the second game in three nights, Minden went down to the wire with its opponent. This time, though, it came away with a victory.
Instead of watching the opposition sink a free throw with virtually no time to respond like they did Tuesday against Ravenna, the Whippets were the ones at the stripe with literally no time left on the clock and the outcome hanging in the balance.
Brycen Schwenka sent the game to overtime with zeroes on the regulation clock as he converted an and-one that was the result of an offensive rebound, a put-back and a foul committed by St. Cecilia at the very last second of the fourth quarter.
Schwenka corralled a missed 3-point try by teammate Braiden Schroeder, who had the team’s only two successful tries from beyond the arc on the night. Schwenka speared the rebound above his defender and laid the basket in as he was being pushed away from the rim.
A whistle, a silent home crowd and a swish put five more minutes on the clock, game tied at 53.
“That’s literally the definition of not quitting,” said Blum, who turned 29 on Thursday.
“(Schwenka) grabs the rebound and I’m yelling, ‘Throw it out, throw it out!’ And he just throws it up, gets the foul call, banks it in and props to him for making the free throw.”
Minden (7-5) dominated the extra period, with contributions from both Schwenka and Schroeder, to defeat the Bluehawks 63-57.
The pair of Whippets combined for 35 points, led by Schwenka’s 18. They were 14-for-22 from the floor.
Schroeder’s two fourth-quarter 3-pointers came at crucial moments, pulling Minden within one point each time. The second fell through with 25 seconds left and was immediately answered on the other end by STC’s Carson Kudlacek, who led his team with 12 points.
A minute earlier, Kudlacek had what felt like a back-breaking trey to break a 47-all tie.
There was a lot of game left.
Schroeder and Schwenka opened OT with a bucket apiece. The Whippets iced it at the free throw line, finishing 6-of-8.
Before Schwenka’s free throw after the regulation buzzer, Minden had missed six charity tries in the fourth quarter.
“I think it was truly a total team effort tonight,” said Blum. “Everybody made plays tonight, and when you’ve got your best player (Caden Bradley) out with a concussion, it’s not one guy who’s going to fill the void. It’s going to take everybody and damn near everybody did tonight.”
The Bluehawks led for the game’s first 20 minutes, clinging to the 13-2 start they raced off to by making their first five field goals.
Minden tied the game midway through the third and kept a short leash the rest of the way.
A turning point came two minutes into the fourth when STC’s Quinn Rosno was whistled for a fourth foul, then received a technical seconds later to boot him from the game.
Rosno had pieced together a solid effort off the ‘Hawks bench with a 3-for-4 second-half performance. He finished with nine points.
STC (6-7)........17 12 13 11 4 — 57
MIN (7-5)......12 13 13 15 10 — 63
St. Cecilia (57)
Jensen Anderson 2-9 4-4 8, Cooper Butler 2-6 1-1 7, Hayden Demuth 3-5 1-3 7, Carson Kudlacek 5-11 0-0 12, Braxton Wiles 3-7 2-4 8, Grant Rossow 1-1 00--2 2, Quinn Rosno 4-5 0-0 9, Graham Daly 1-4 2-2 4, Quinn Stewart 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 21-50 10-16 57.
Minden (63)
Seth Hauserman 1-4 2-2 4, Carter Harsin 0-1 0-1 0, Isaac Kuehn 2-5 1-5 5, Jake Ryan 3-10 4-6 10, Braiden Schroeder 6-11 3-5 17, Brycen Schwenka 8-11 2-3 18, Austin Lutkemeier 2-3 0-1 4, Rylan Holsten 2-4 1-2 5. Totals: 24-50 13-25 63.
Three-point goals—STC 5-19 (Anderson 0-3, Butler 2-4, Kudlacek 2-6, Rosno 1-2, Daly 0-2, Stewart 0-2); M 2-11 (Hauserman 0-2, Harsin 00-2, Ryan 0-2, Schroeder 2-3, Holsten 0-2). Rebounds—STC 33-10 (Wiles 7-4); M 29-8 (Schwenka 8-2). Turnovers—STC 16; M 12.