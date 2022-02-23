It’s going to be difficult for Hastings swimming and diving coach Charles Scribner to get some sleep in the upcoming days leading up to the state swim meet.
Not only is he excited for his swimmers to experience the sport’s grandest stage in Lincoln, but on Monday he welcomed a new addition to his family, as his wife Whitney gave birth to their second child.
The newest member of the Scribner squad already caused quite the splash with the team.
During Monday’s practice, the head coach had to alert his team that he was leaving because it was baby time, and the team couldn’t have been happier for him.
“The kids are excited; they’re all a ball full of energy for state and me with the baby,” Scribner said. “I had to leave practice Monday because it was time for the baby to come, so that added a little different kind of excitement for them.”
Hastings has three swimmers that qualified for individual events, including freshman Abbey Fish — appropriately named, right?
Fish will be competing in the 50-yard freestyle race as well as the 100 free. Going into the state meet, she has the 14th-fastest time in the 100 while possessing the eighth-fastest in the 50.
The top eight times from the prelims will swim for a medal, while the next eight swim for bragging rights in the consolation finals.
“It always can be an intimidating meet; there’s lots of kids, lots of spectators, and it’s state — everyone’s hyped up,” Scribner said. “Mentally, she’s ready to swim fast. She’s prepared but she’ll still be nervous. We’ll work through what to expect leading up to it. She just needs to go out and perform her best.”
Joining Fish in the girls competition will be Abby Lauder, who will be swimming in the 200 freestyle. She comes in with a seed time of 2 minutes, 3.90 seconds, which is 31st among swimmers in the event.
Scribner said Lauder has come a long way since falling sick at the end of last season.
“To be where she’s at has been a big accomplishment,” the coach said. “She sets high goals and has a high standard for herself. Her and I both feel that if she can have the swims we know she’s capable of at state, she can make it into the top 16.”
The girls team also qualified in all three relay events — the 200 medley, the 200 free and the 400 free. Scribner said the plan for the medley will be to fill the team with swimmers making their first state appearance, in order to give some experience to the group.
But the 200 and 400 freestyle teams have high expectations for their races.
“Their goal is to make top 8, and to make that top 8 they’re going to have to get the school record and have the swim of their lives. But they’re more than capable of doing it,” Scribner said. “They set their goals high and are dreaming a bit, but that’s what you have to do in a meet like this.”
Leading the boys team will be Jacob Haase, the only boy swimmer to qualify in an individual event. He’ll be competing in the 50 and 100 freestyle races while trying to make it a memorable ending to his senior season.
“We’re hoping to move up and place. To move up into the top 16, he’s going to have to have some great swims, but I think he’s capable of that,” Scribner said. “He’s excited to be going again and having relay teams to lead. This will be a stepping stone for him; he will swim at Morningside next year.”
The boys also qualified for the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay races. Scribner said the 200 race gives the team the best chance of swimming on Saturday as part the top 16 competitors in the event, but it’s going to require a a solid effort from all involved. The way the team has grown over the season, Scribner said that’s absolutely possible.
“Matthew Lauder and Carter Lipovsky, they’ve made some incredible improvements this year, and Max Farris has really transformed himself as an athlete. He’s turned into a really great sprinter,” he said. “Jacob (Haase) leading the anchor for us, he’ll be amped up and ready to go. These boys will feed off each other’s energy really well.”
Hastings will make the trek to Lincoln on Thursday, hoping to make it to Lincoln Southeast High School in time to get in a practice session before state competition. The team may have to hustle to Lincoln because they’ll be leaving a little later than expected. But the swimmers are more than happy to give Scribner the extra time to make sure all things are in order before he leaves his newly expanded family for a few days.
“I think they’ll be happy to wait for me,” he said.