Dayton Sealey and Corey Hoelck finally understand what they were told growing up.
You do get out of it what you put into it, and hard work does — eventually — reap reward.
They learned that lesson the way most of us do: through trials and tribulations, more failures — a lot more — than successes initially, and many internal battles.
It only took six years.
The pair of former
Tribland players were part of a “super” senior class, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, that helped the University of Nebraska at Kearney football program almost fully complete a rebuild.
The Lopers recently finished a 10-3 season — their best in a decade — after advancing to the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.
They picked up their first playoff win since 2009, a 31-24 victory over former Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference foe Western Colorado on Nov. 20.
They proved they can win in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association after finishing 10-45 in their first five seasons playing in the conference.
Sealey and Hoelck arrived on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus at the same time, in the fall of 2016.
The Lopers finished their freshman season 1-10, although both redshirted to preserve eligibility.
It was anything but what they anticipated when they pledged their college football careers to one of the winningest programs in Division II.
There were unmet promises, low expectations, and little desire to improve by those in power positions at the time.
Sealey, Hoelck and the rest of their class had a decision to make in their unhappy marriage.
Stick it out or transfer?
“I think everyone considered that with how low this program was after our freshman year,” said Hoelck, a Giltner graduate who played offensive line for the Lopers.
The way Sealey saw it, there were only two ways the program could go.
“There’s either dynasty teams who are good every year or you’re trying to rebuild a program,” the St. Cecilia graduate said. “Those are the two main storylines in sports.”
Sealey and Hoelck opted for the latter option. They sided with loyalty and the arduous journey of reinstating a program that’s won 32 conference titles at the top.
Their choice was easily reinforced when UNK hired Josh Lynn in January 2017.
Lynn’s upbeat, honest attitude was refreshing for the players he inherited.
“It was a complete 180 from what we were used to,” Hoelck said. “Coach Lynn came in and he’s just one of the most genuine guys you’ve ever met as a coach.”
Sealey also used the word genuine in describing the man he’s played for during the last five seasons (including the two-game 2020 slate later canceled because of the pandemic).
Lynn’s work in reshaping Loper football now speaks for itself. UNK has improved each season he has led them.
In year three, Lynn led the team to a victory in the Mineral Water Bowl and a 7-5 mark.
This year, Lynn’s Lopers secured the final playoff spot in the field of 28.
It is the definition of “The Rise,” which was a motto of Loper social media.
“If you would have told me we were going to end our career in 2021 in San Angelo, Texas, in the second round of the playoffs,” Hoelck said, “I would have called you crazy.
“That’s how far away we were (before Lynn). That’s how much work we’ve put in. You look back and you’re just proud of your teammates and coaches.”
Lynn, who previously coached his alma mater Eastern New Mexico State to 27 wins in five years, said his time in Kearney thus far is the “biggest success story I’ve ever been a part of.”
"To do what you guys have done, with the UNK Lopers, is the biggest success story I've been associated with. I'm proud of ya. God I'm proud of ya." - @UNK_Football @CoachJoshLynn addresses the team after Saturday's playoff loss to Angelo State. pic.twitter.com/YPt2keAYZi— UNK (@UNKearney) November 28, 2021
Suffice it to say for Sealey and Hoelck, the figurative and literal blood, sweat and tears were worth it.
College careers now done, their fulfillment on the football field was never higher than with “Lopers” across their chest this season.
“As far as rebuilding a program,” Sealey said, “I think we accomplished that.”
Sealey was the team’s third-best rusher this season with Hoelck, a second team all-region right tackle, blocking up front.
The former Bluehawk also ran for 426 yards on 76 carries and scored five touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 510 yards and four touchdowns.
Sealey, who is working on his master’s degree, hopes to focus on the development of athletes in his future, working in sports and exercise science.
Hoelck, at 6-foot-4, 305 pounds, is postponing the master’s he’s been pursuing for the last year to test the waters in professional football.
He plans to move to Denver in January 2022 to train at Landow Performance with the goal of signing an NFL contract in the spring.