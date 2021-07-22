In baseball, consistency is crucial, and few teams in the state of Nebraska have been as consistent as the Johnson Imperial Homes junior American Legion baseball team.
The Braves have put together an exceptional season, winning 34 of their 40 games and doing so more often than not in dominating fashion. JIH’s offense averages 8.6 runs per game while the pitching and defense have limited opponents to just 3.4 runs per contest.
From the beginning of the season and throughout the area championship, JIH head coach Nate Story has seen his team perform at a high level, fueled by a hunger to become better each day. He doesn’t see that feeling going away, as the Braves prepare for the opening day of the state tournament on Saturday.
“It’s been a wonderful opportunity to work with these kids,” Story said. “These kids have bought in to what we want to do, and they have set the goals for this team. They have set the bar for what they want. They have worked and done everything we’ve asked them to do to get them to where they want to be.
“It just shows what happens when you have every member of a team buy in — from the coaches to the players to the parents — doing their role. It’s been a blast.”
There were only two times all year that the Braves lost back-to-back games, going on win streaks of 12 and 11 games, which is the current streak. Of the four teams that JIH lost to during the season, they were able to exact revenge and garner wins against three of them, including a pair of victories over North Platte in the Class A, Area 7 tournament.
“It is very, very difficult to beat this team twice,” Story said. “Of our six losses, three of them have come to Lincoln Southeast, but they’re the only team we’ve played all year to beat us twice...This group goes out in the field and they expect to win and they’re going to give everything to win. They’re tenacious and they’re not going to sit back and let a team push them around.”
Pitching has been a consistent staple for the Braves’ success this season. The quartet of Haden Demuth, Daeton Espino, Lucus Gabriel, and Logan Kennedy have thrown at least 31 innings each, with Espino leading the way at 41 1/3 innings pitched. He also leads the team with a minuscule ERA of 1.02, while Demuth and Gabriel aren’t far behind with ERAs of 1.79 and 2.10.
Espino and Demuth boast identical records of 8-0 on the year. As a whole, the pitching staff has walked just 140 batters in 240 2/3 innings of work. Story said the team’s ability to effectively pitch to contact has been a reason it has been so dominant.
“One of them is attacking hitters and attacking the strike zone; they’re forcing contact. The other thing that helps these pitchers is they have a fantastic defense behind them,” Story said. “You can ask any player on our team, when they go up on the mound, they’re not trying to strike guys out; they’re just trying to get the ball to their defense and let the defense make the plays for them.”
To Story’s point, the JIH defense has a fielding percentage of .955 and has been a solid unit on which the pitchers heavily rely. In the area title game in Scottsbluff, the Braves fittingly got the final two outs on a double play to clinch the state tourney berth.
Offensively, Johnson Imperial Homes has three players that are batting .380 or better. Nicholas Conant leads the team with 56 hits and a batting average of .491. Elijah Johnson, who is hitting .380, has driven in a team-high 39 runs, and Espino has the second-highest batting average on the team with a .382.
Twelve of the 18 JIH players have tallied double digit run totals, which can be attributed to the team’s approach at the plate. Story said the Braves main focus when up to bat is putting the next batter in position to drive in a run.
“We have a lot of unselfish at bats, what we call team at bats,” Story said. “If we get guys on, this team is willing to lay down the bunt to advance the runner to the next base, so the guy behind them can score the runners. Or they’re willing to hit a ground ball to the right side to get a runner to third base. Our baserunners do a good job of getting good reads too... Our offense has done a multitude of things to make us successful.”
JIH’s state tournament begins Saturday at 1 p.m., when it will go head-to-head with Omaha Westside. The entire tournament will be played at Papillion-La Vista South. The Braves went 2-2 against state tournament teams, splitting with Creighton Prep, beating Fremont, and losing to Papillion-La Vista South — in a game that ended a stretch of 13 games in 12 days.
Having already seen some of the state’s top competition, and dominating most of the teams they’ve played this season has the Braves feeling particularly good about their chances to make a deep run in the tourney.
“This group is a very confident group, and what makes them confident is their confidence in each other. If a pitcher walks a guy, the defense is going to take care of it...If a batter is unable to advance a runner to the next base, the next guy is going to do it,” Story said. “This team has confidence in each other. If you ask these boys how many games we have to win this tournament, the answer is one — they’re only worried about one game at a time.
“That’s what I like about this group: They see that you can’t worry about the next day without taking care of today. They have all the confidence in the world in 1-18 on the roster, with whoever is on the mound and at the plate.”
With the senior Hastings Five Points Bank American Legion baseball team also qualifying for its state tournament — and the fact that Hastings will be hosting the senior Legion Regional tournament in August — and even the little league all-star team making a run at the postseason, Story said it’s a good time to be a baseball fan in the city of Hastings
“Our assistant coaches, I have to give them credit...as well as the parents,” Story said. “I have to give a shout out to the Legion as well; when you have two of your programs going to the state tournament, it says a lot about the community, the programs, and the people we have supporting us.”