For the Hastings College football team, the hunt for a spot in the playoffs begins on Saturday with a 6 p.m. road matchup against Peru State.
With the field of those qualifying for national playoff competition increasing from 16 to 20 teams this year, HC head coach Matt Franzen said the extra game added to the team’s normal 10-game schedule could give the Broncos an added advantage over those looking to win a playoff nod by adding an extra “W” to their final regular season record.
That edge, of course, presumes the Broncos emerge victorious Saturday, a win Franzen said would set a positive tone in their pursuit of a second winning season in a row after finishing 7-4 last season.
“That’s why we want to play,” Franzen said. “That 11th game puts you in a much better position than just playing 10 games. If things go well, chances are you’ll have one more victory than another team competing for your playoff spot.
“I don’t know if there ever is truly a must-win game, but as early as it is, it shouldn’t impact what is going to happen going into conference. Obviously, it would be nice to open the season with a win to give us a nice environment going into the conference schedule the following week.”
For Franzen, the game represents his first look at Peru State since taking over the head coaching position in Hastings two seasons ago. Though most speculation concerning Saturday’s matchup is based largely on film and won-lost records from last season (HC 7-4; Peru 6-5), Franzen said he anticipates an evenly matched contest — at least on paper. What actually unfolds following opening kickoff is anyone’s guess, however.
“We have a pretty good idea what we’re thinking we’re going to get, although with this being the first game of the season you never know for sure until you get there and see firsthand who and what they’ve got,” he said. “Last year, they were a better team at home throughout the season. Their defensive line was probably their best overall group. They also have some good players across the field.
“The things we don’t know yet are that they list some new transfers on their roster, and sometimes their eligibility doesn’t always go through by the time you play your first game.”
A defensive-oriented team last season, Peru State will look to senior defensive lineman Devin Adams to keep the Bronco offense grounded. An NAIA first team All-American in 2022, Adams recorded 52 tackles, 7 1/2 sacks, and 21 tackles for loss to anchor the Bobcat defense.
“He’s a player we need to keep track of,” Franzen said of Adams. “In some cases, we may try to steer the game plan away from him, while in other cases, run it right at him and neutralize him and not have to worry about him pursuing from the backside.”
On offense, Franzen said he expects the Bobcats to utilize a run-heavy offensive scheme to move the ball and keep the Bronco offense off the field.
“That would seem to be their primary approach,” Franzen said. “As with anybody, we’ll need to defend everything, not knowing what new players they have coming in and who they may want to feature. We’ll need to be able to slow down their running game with our defensive line and linebacker corps.”
Junior quarterback Eli Nappe will lead the Bronco offense in the opener, backed up by former St. Cecilia standout freshman Carson Kudlacek. Nappe, who backed up John Zamora last season, remained on campus through the summer to prepare himself for the role. His work ethic shown during summer and fall camp earned him the early nod as the team’s starting signal-caller, Franzen said.
“He has made a lot of progress and really earned the job going in,” Franzen said. “We don’t plan to play two quarterbacks (Saturday), but I wouldn’t necessarily rule it out. If a situation arises where we can get our young quarterback (Kudlacek) some college reps, we may do so.”
Both Nappe and senior running back Brett Simonsen will look to control what Franzen said will be a slightly pass-heavy offensive scheme. An all-conference pick in 2022, Simonsen led the Bronco ground game with 621 yards and four touchdowns. His 31 receptions for 203 yards and one touchdown make him a potentially popular target by air as well, Franzen said.
“We need to get Brett the ball, but we’ll do it in different ways,” he said. “We’ll most likely pass more than run at this point and hope Eli will come out and have a good showing in his first start.”
Also expected to be featured performers on offense are receivers Jaishawn Wright and Ethan Wilborn. Wright caught 30 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns last year and has “developed into a really dangerous target as a slot receiver,” Franzen said. Wilborn, a transfer from Southern Oregon last season, caught 20 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns for HC.
“(Wilborn) has become more comfortable in the offense and will be more of a feature this year,” Franzen said. “He had a good offseason, is healthy for the first time, and looks a lot faster now. He’ll be a nice threat for us.”
Junior first team all-conference nose guard Laython Shaw (23 tackles, 25 assists) and all-conference honorable mention defensive end Ugochukwu Udeh, defensive end (15 tackles, 34 assists, 2 sacks) will look to show the same dominant characteristics that made them nearly unstoppable in camp workouts this season.
Linebackers Arjee Mack-Myers (16 tackles, 15 assists) and third-year junior starter Caden Egr (42 tackles, 22 assists) will be counted on to “cause some chaos” in the Bobcat backfield.
A familiar face, former Bronco Phil Ockinga, will call the shots as head coach for the Bobcats. Now in his second season at Peru State, Ockinga played under Franzen when he served as assistant coach and grad assistant at HC.
Mistakes, especially first-game “big mistakes,” figure to play prominently into which team emerges victorious in Saturday’s contest, Franzen said.
“It always comes down to the team that makes the least errors,” he said. “In first games, sometimes those errors are more pronounced. The team that avoids the big mistake is probably the team that has the best chance to win.
“To this point, it feels like we’re in a good place. We’re trying to figure out what our strengths are and will probably try to lean into those strengths early in the season. It’s going to take getting some young guys some game reps to shore up the things we can control. We just need to get out on the field and get it started.”