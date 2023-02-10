BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Bobcats and the Deshler Dragons faced each other in the first round of the TVC tournament just two weeks ago. The Dragons won the first contest by a slight margin of seven points.
On Friday, Bobcats senior Krae Ockinga had 19 points in the first half scoring 14 of the Bobcats 16 points in the second quarter. The Dragons with a three-point lead at halftime made some key defensive adjustments to win 62-47.
“We just junked it up one them,” said Dragons head coach Josh Nash. “Cameron Harding did a great job guarding Krae in the second half, he is a guy have to guard from like 50 feet away and we knew at home he would hit the ones he missed at Shelton in the TVC Tournament and we survived that night because he missed some he usually makes.”
Senior Gavin Nash was solid from beginning to end for the Dragons scoring the first four of his game his 37 points to start the game. Dragons freshman Carson Sieber added back to back buckets as they took an early 8-2 lead. Nash finished our quarter one with the last five points to give them a 13-9 lead.
Ockinga took over in quarter two scoring 12 of the Bobcats 14 points. The Dragons used a balanced attack getting treys from sophomore Cameron Harding and one from freshman Easton Nash. Sieber added a basket and Gavin Nash added seven more to take a 28-25 halftime lead.
The Dragons held the Bobcats to just seven third quarter points while Gavin Nash added nine to his total and Easton Nash added three. The Dragons extended their lead to eight and had a 40-32 lead with one quarter left to play.
Gavin Nash scored 14 more points in the final quarter leading his team to a 62-47 victory.
“It’s great to see the guys get a good win after a tough loss last night,” Nash said. “Gavin struggled last night so to see him have a great game is nice. But it was a good win for all of our guys they all played a really solid game.”
Gavin Nash finished with 37 for the Dragons and Sieber added 10.
Ockinga had 22 for the Bobcats and senior Jake Bonifas finished with nine.
Deshler 13 15 12 22 — 62
Blue Hill 9 16 7 15 — 47
Deshler (62)
Gavin Nash 37, Carson Sieber 10, Easton Nash 8, Cameron Harding 3, Landon Bailey 2, Kaden Kleen 2.
Blue Hill (47)
Krae Ockinga 22, Jake Bonifas 9, Eli Karr 4, Tate Kosse 3, Ethan Timm 3, Karson Golter 2, Kyle Hubl 2, Marcus Utecht 2.
Girls game: Deshler 43, Blue Hill 29
In the girls game the Dragons overcame a slow start to get the 43-29 win over the Blue Hill Bobcats.
“I didn’t like the way we started but as the game went on we got better and better,” said Dragons head coach Todd Voss. “We still need to clean some things up defensively but we moved the ball well and got some good looks at the basket.”
The Bobcats came out on a 10-2 run to start the game getting a pair of treys from senior Keiera Schmidt and sophomore Reece Mlady. The Dragons scored the final two buckets of the quarter from juniors Allie Vieselmeyer and Stormi Capek to make it a 10-6 score in favor of the Bobcats.
“I thought our focus and effort to start the game was great, we got off to a great start we just went cold after that first quarter and never got into an offensive rhythm,” commented Bobcats head Tim Streff.
The Dragons got an early trey from senior Mallory Kleen and back to back three-point field goals from junior Tierra Schardt giving Dragons the lead and the momentum as they took a 17-13 lead. Bobcats senior Rachel Hafer scored the first basket of the quarter for the Bobcats and sophomore Ellie Mangers laid in a basket to cut into the Dragons lead. The Dragons forced four late turnovers as they took a 17-15 lead heading into halftime.
Kleen got things going for the Dragons hitting her first of two trey’s in the third quarter in the opening minute. Mlady answered with a three-point field goal of her own for the Bobcats. The Dragons used a balanced attack to outscored the Bobcats 12-6 in the final minutes of the third quarter taking a 34-24 advantage with one quarter left to play.
Vieselmeyer hit the Dragons only shot of the fourth quarter with 6:52 left giving them a 36-25 lead. The Bobcats struggled to score in the final eight minutes only putting five points on the score board.
“It’s a simple game we have to put the ball in the bucket and we didn’t do that enough tonight,” said Streff.
The Dragons went 7-13 from the charity stripe in the final six minutes of the game to win 43-29.
“We’ve been growing and had a good run through the TVC tournament and we played a couple of good games the last two nights and it’s good way to end the regular season and head into post season,” Voss said.
Deshler 6 11 17 9 — 43
Blue Hill 10 5 9 5 — 29
Deshler (43)
Jacilyne Peterson 10, Mallory Kleen 9, Tierra Schardt 9, Allie Vieselmeyer 8, Stormi Capek 4, Taylor Sieber 2.
Blue Hill (29)
Reece Mlady 12, Keiera Schmidt 8, Ellie Mangers 7, Rachel Hafer 2.