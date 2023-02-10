BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Bobcats and the Deshler Dragons faced each other in the first round of the TVC tournament just two weeks ago. The Dragons won the first contest by a slight margin of seven points.

On Friday, Bobcats senior Krae Ockinga had 19 points in the first half scoring 14 of the Bobcats 16 points in the second quarter. The Dragons with a three-point lead at halftime made some key defensive adjustments to win 62-47.

